NEWLAND — Dr. Dan Brigman settled in as Superintendent of Avery County Schools at the first regular meeting of the Avery County Board of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 14, but not before an item of business was conducted... an oath of office.
Avery County Clerk of Superior Court Teresa Benfield administered the oath to Brigman immediately after he presented his abbreviated Superintendent’s Report. In his report, Brigman updated the board on his activities as he settles in and gets to know the schools, teachers, staff and students across the county, noting that he had met with most directors and principals and was “pleasantly surprised with the amazing things” happening within the school system. He added that he is continuing to reach out to the community, as he was scheduled to attend a fellowship breakfast as well as his first principals meeting the following morning.
Ellis Ayers addressed the board in discussing concerns and efforts in regard to planned mental health initiatives within the county. Ayers presented a brief video from Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris, who spoke of the effect of childhood trauma on the body and how trauma can affect a person down to their genetic makeup, citing statistics that trauma-affected individuals faced three times the risk of heart disease and a life expectancy of potentially 20 years less than an individual not affected by trauma, noting that severe, pervasive threats can change an individual’s physiology.
Ayers shared that to help combat the issue and assist students within the system who face such trauma, he has worked with others in the community to locate resources. Ayers announced the awarding of a Department of Public Instruction Safety Grant in the amount of $15,000 to assist with training individuals on trauma and to help teachers and staff to know what they are working with in becoming trauma-informed. He also recognized The Crossnore School as a trauma-informed center within the county’s own borders, noting the attendance at the meeting by Brett Loftis, who explained to the board the school’s involvement assisting with trauma-informed training for local counties in Mitchell and Watauga, and districts as far as Louisville, Ky., and Detroit, and the ability to bring in top leading experts to offer practical tools to implement to shape campuses into “healing campuses.”
Ayers also noted the upcoming Avery State of the Child event on April 28 and the comprehensive approach taken by the group in helping students and children, adding that among the goals of the mental health initiative is to train leadership teams at each of the district’s schools in the coming weeks and months on brain and childhood trauma and ways to deal with it, including a pair of half-day trainings for additional staff.
The board also received an update from system liaison Mark Parlier regarding the Avery High School renovation project.
Parlier reported that he is meeting weekly with the superintendent of the project from Branch Builds, sharing that they are finding no deficiencies with soil compaction or concrete breaking points. Parlier added that the steel setting for the floor system and the metal decking over the classroom portion, as well as French drains with backfill and compaction in the mid-commons area, were tentatively scheduled to begin this week, and that the classroom portion of the building will take approximately two weeks to get the steel and decking in. Following that, pouring will take place around the first week of February.
Once the second floor slab is poured, Parlier explained, overhead HVAC and electrical can go in on the first floor with roughing in beginning there.
Rob Johnson with Boomerang Design updated the board as well on the project, sharing that the original idea was that in the winter there was “a roof over our head, we would feel good about the summer.” Johnson noted that due to having to address the structural integrity of the hill in front of the high school, which had to be reinforced with soil nailing and utilized 51 days of work, the original contract completion project date of Aug. 3, 2020, likely will not be met. Johnson noted that, taking into consideration and calculating for bad weather days, he could surmise the potential date extending into November before seeing the two-story building being completed. He added, however, that a clearer idea on a completion date would be ascertained in April.
During the discussion on the project, board member Pat Edwards mentioned that she had toured the project site, and recommended that other board members do so also. Brigman then suggested a walk-thru by the board, potentially with members of the Avery County Board of Commissioners, before the February regular meeting.
In other news and notes:
- The board approved a pair of field trips: a trip by Banner Elk School’s fifth grade to Sound to Sea at Salter’s Path from May 4 to 6, 2020, and a trip by Avery High School and Avery Middle School students to the state science fair in Raleigh on March 27 and 28.
- Tammy Woodie, Child Nutrition Director for ACS, reported that due to generous donations, the program was able to meet all outstanding needs with donated funds and was able to clear $3,460.60 in overdue lunch charges, adding that she had received a $5,000 donation from a donor wishing to remain anonymous to assist in lunch debt forgiveness for need-based students and families. Woodie added that the hope is to meet the future needs with a goal to make the account sustainable as a source of assistance for those who are need-based with a lack of ability to pay.
“As a board, faculty and staff, we will never let a child in our schools go without a meal,” board chair John Greene said. Woodie thanked the board for their heart to serve kids.
- The board looked at the current school calendar, with discussion moving toward visions for the 2020-21 school calendar. The board recognized the earlier start date for the current school year and discussed whether the same practice should be implemented for the coming calendar. After a period of discussion, the board moved to present a survey with options to teachers, staff, parents and those affected by the calendar to gather data to make an informed decision, asking for data to be available by the February meeting.
- The board approved entering into a district School Justice Partnership that involves the district judge, district attorney, district’s counties and sheriffs following a presentation by board attorney Chris Campbell. Campbell explained that no money is involved in entering into the agreement, but simply the county is joining into a school justice partnership at the 24th Judicial and 35th Prosecutorial District level. Campbell read, in part, that the purpose of the partnership is “to create positive, relationship-based cultures supportive of all the members and their communities to reduce the number of suspensions, expulsions and referrals to the juvenile justice system while maintaining school safety and order.”
The next regular meeting of the Avery County Board of Education will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
