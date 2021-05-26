Editor’s Note: The following is the second in a two-part series on Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman’s experiences through his first school year in the district. This installment highlights lessons he has learned and reflections on the accomplishments of the district during the past 12 to 15 months.
NEWLAND — As the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close this week, a look back at the year that has transpired is a natural reaction. The Class of 2021 embarks on a new world unlike any year prior to it, as society continues to be shaped and emerges from the global pandemic.
As Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman recently reflected on the his first full school year leading the district, he candidly shared thoughts on the lessons learned through the process of shepherding ACS during a period of constant shifting of everything from protocols to construction deadlines.
When asked about lessons that he and the district have learned through the course of the past school year, his thoughts turned to the people and families that comprise Avery County.
“I’ve gained an appreciation for the value of people. I’ve really grown to appreciate people and relationships. It doesn’t matter what title we have or what job we have, we all make this thing work called ‘community.’ The schools are a spoke in the wheel, the board is a spoke in the wheel, the superintendent is just a bolt in the machine. We all work together to create this beautiful thing that’s continuing to turn, and it doesn’t wobble when we’re all respecting each other and working together,” Brigman explained in an interview with The AJT. “I guess it comes with age, but I’ve truly grown to appreciate and realize how, at almost 53 years of age, it isn’t all about me. I’m not about building a resume or going to that next bigger system. I’ve been there, and I guess with that in my background, I’ve really come to appreciate someone such as yourself coming to my office and asking questions about school. I’ve gained an appreciation for Phillip Barrier calling me and saying, ‘Hey, what do you need?’ without micromanaging or encroaching. He literally has a heart to say, ‘Can I bring these immunizations to your people?’ without ever having to ask.”
Brigman further elaborated on the connection between relationships, community and the importance of those pieces in making each moment count in positively impacting area students.
“What has really humbled me has been the necessity and the value of relationships between people and organizations, because when we’re working in harmony and respecting each other, who ultimately benefits from that? We all do, especially our kids. Our kids will take on the characteristics of the adults serving our population, and if we’re fighting internally and we’re blowing each other up on Facebook and tearing each other down, why should we expect them to do something different toward each other?” Brigman added. “This past year has been a humbling experience over the journey of my 28 years in public education. I’ve learned a lot, but it’s humbled me over the years knowing we’ve got a little blip in time to make a dent in the lives of other people. We can either be torturous and tear people down, or be creatures of hope and figures of passion and love who are moving people forward to make this a better place. Every day is important, and the value of time since last March, every moment we can keep these kids engaged is going to enhance their future.”
Brigman discussed how faith has been a source of inspiration to himself and how choosing faith over fear has guided school leadership during the trying times of the pandemic.
“If you haven’t seen God working on our behalf since March, you’re missing something, because I’ve seen God in a lot of places, more frequently since this pandemic. One thing that I’ve clung to now is faith. Faith is counter to fear. You can’t be fearful and have faith at the same time,” Brigman said. “You have to be faithful that everything is going to work out and be okay, or you choose to be closed up with fear. I’ve really learned to value faith. You’ve got to move ahead with faith, and it starts with leadership, and our board has chosen not to be fearful and indecisive and uncertain, but to move forward and be faithful.”
For parents and children questioning whether school days will ever return to the normalcy of the time prior to the invasion of COVID-19 into the area in March 2020, Brigman offered insights to what “normal” within ACS and the community as a whole may look like in weeks and months to come.
“I think the definition of normal has changed. I don’t think we’ll ever go back to the way things used to be in terms of safety protocols and the awareness. We may see face coverings get lax, but we’ll still be keeping our facilities and clean and extremely safe and sanitized,” Brigman added. “I never thought I’d be able to walk into a bank and withdraw money with a facemask on. So, I think society has seen a new norm established. I never thought I’d not have a moment in church where we couldn’t hug and fellowship and embrace. I hope that that comes back, as it’s been counter to me and my characteristics and my nature.
“I think we’ve learned a lot through this, but I think there’s been a new norm established that will not go away in terms of some processes and protocol that’s been put into place, because we still have that sector that’s operating on fear when we have to dig down and be faithful and understand there’s a higher power in control of this, and we’re not,” Brigman continued. “If I’m to catch Covid, God forbid I ever catch it, I’m going to deal with that, and I’m going to pray to my God above that He heals me quickly so I can carry on. But I can’t let fear of that drive every decision I make as a superintendent and as a father of four kids. I think if we can ease people’s fear and gain confidence that we’re doing everything within our capacity to ensure, one, that kids are staying safe, and that, two, we’re educating kids to the best of our ability, I think we’ll see some resuming of confidence in the system that we serve. It’s up to all of us to seek normalcy, but as long as we have a fearful public, it will be hard to instill faith in what we’re doing.”
The superintendent also applauded with intent the efforts of local educators who have endured the challenges of this school year and remained upbeat and dedicated to their students across the elementary, middle and high schools across the county.
“I’m looking forward to a positive end to this school year. I’m so grateful to all our parents and families and students and all the hard work that’s gone into this school year, and most importantly our students and staff,” Brigman said. “Our teachers have worked hard this year juggling many things, and they’re to be commended. It’s a tough time to be an educator, but it’s more challenging to be an educator during a pandemic I think, with so many restrictions and so many things placed upon us. I’ve very proud of the accomplishments we’ve had in Avery County in this past year.”
