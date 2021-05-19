Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a multi-story series on Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman’s experiences through his first school year in the district. This first installment highlights accomplishments while facing and meeting challenges the district envisions both currently and in the future.
NEWLAND — It would be a gross understatement to say that the past 14 months have been a difficult period in communities worldwide. As society has had to face the realities of a global pandemic that has enveloped virtually aspect of day-to-day living since its onset in March 2020, every walk of life in its own way has embraced the college basketball tournament adage of “survive and advance,” with the goal of emerging on the other side of COVID-19 and returning to as close a semblance of normalcy as possible.
Avery County Schools have also had to face challenges posed by COVID-19 in these long several months, from the mandated shutdown of the district and state schools last spring to hastily implementing virtual learning options to minimizing the backsliding educational impact that the virus has inflicted upon students.
As Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman completes his first full school year with Avery County Schools, he would never have imagined entering such a situation less than two months into his tenure, but he and the district have weathered the worst of the viral storm and are looking to clearer days ahead for the district.
Brigman recently discussed he and the district’s experiences in an extended interview with The AJT, beginning with his reflections of the Class of 2020 and the district’s ability to provide a ceremony on their behalf last May.
“When we were able to provide our students of the Class of 2020 with that single moment of recognition at MacRae Meadows, that was really a powerful moment. We’ll always keep that group in our thoughts as they were a part of the shutdown and pandemic of the spring of 2020,” Brigman explained. “There was a lot lost from March to May among all our students, especially that senior class. But I’m so thankful that the administration and our board of education stepped up and provided that graduation ceremony, because a lot of school systems didn’t do a graduation ceremony for last year’s graduating class. We had a rewarding experience thanks to Jesse Pope and our partners at Grandfather Mountain. We truly couldn’t have done it without them. Jesse reached out to me again early this year to ask if we wanted access again to MacRae Meadows and I asked him to pencil us in again.”
Amid the concerns of the pandemic, the Avery County Board of Education also are dealing with additional, non-COVID-related ongoing issues that were present pre-pandemic and still are prevalent today. Among them are the challenges posed by shrinking school populations and the need for ACS to market its attractiveness to an audience that includes younger families who would choose to establish their roots or stay in the county rather than moving elsewhere.
“Looking long range, we have received some funding from the federal government that’s going to help us maintain existing services and even expand services in some areas, but as ACS superintendent, I’m concerned that we appear to be losing our student population. Students are moving off the mountain or going other places, and we really need to continue to emphasize the beautiful things we have going on not only in our schools and the tremendous opportunities we have within the district, but Avery County as a whole being a tremendous place to raise a family,” Brigman noted. “That declining enrollment and our younger population is, and will continue to be, a concern as we move into the years ahead. We need to attract and retain younger families, and talk about what we do and how great things are going on in our school system. We don’t necessarily brag or boast, but we have one of, if not the best school system in the state of North Carolina. We have class sizes that are below state averages, we have highly qualified educators that are committed to our kids, we have activities and technology advancements from agriculture to career and technical education programming that are going to result in a very well educated graduate when they leave our schools.”
Brigman highlighted multiple innovations that demonstrate the district’s commitment to the overall educational growth of its students, including the creation of programs that have the potential to be game-changing solutions in the educational footprint in the system.
“We need to talk about what we have to offer, and we can do a better job marketing ourselves and our system and talking about the celebrations that are going on throughout our system. We have some top performers, a top-ranked athletic program, academic-wise we’re often in the top 25 in the state in terms of academic achievement, and I expect to see that ranking to go even higher because of our capacity to keep kids in school all this past year. Though we’ve seen a significant loss academically, we are by far ahead of most systems, so I’m proud of that,” Brigman said. “Another thing I see is we need to re-brand our schools. What are our schools offering that are unlike any other school system in the state? Take Riverside, for example. We’re in the process through local community partnerships, including Kiwanis, High Country Charitable Foundation, the Jerry Moody with the Ag office to help us build a living farm at Riverside Elementary School. We’ve had so many donations I can’t start to name them, from money toward the greenhouse to our planter boxes that have been built. Whitney Vance has done an amazing job of embracing this charge and rallying the troops to help us get this farm up and running. The vision is to have a barn constructed and have a fully functional farm where students are raising crops and raising animals. We can instill veterinarian medicine and the sciences can be incorporated into this outdoor classroom. I’m excited about that development in our southern area of the system. We’re hoping to expand that into the Banner Elk School. With coding and technology, Avery County was the first system in 2011 to have the 1-to-1 initiative with technology K-12, so we have a lot to be proud of in this county.”
Brigman applauded the strength of the numerous partnerships that ACS has fostered with individuals and organizations across the county that share the mission of the district, who go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to working with the schools to provide the best services and opportunities for area students.
“The partnerships have been absolutely essential. It’s non-negotiable. Long ago, it was repeated by a tremendous member of our community, an educator and one of our board members, Ruth Shirley, that ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ It truly does take multiple organizations working hand in hand in continuous communication. If you have opposition, you have a stagnation. All partnerships are mutually beneficial if you have leadership who is willing to sit down and identify those mutually beneficial priorities, and I have been amazed at the willingness from groups like Dick Larson with Feeding Avery Families to Kiwanis Club and Jim Swinkola, to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, who is like no other county manager I’ve had the pleasure to work with in terms of being a friend and being problem-solution oriented, to our nurses and our health department with Deb Gragg, to Sheriff Kevin Frye and our law enforcement. It only takes one call, or no call at all, and they just show up and ask us ‘what can we do for you?’” Brigman explained.
“When the pandemic hit, I was overwhelmed by community outreach and support to benefit our children and families. That’s a warm and reassuring feeling that we live in a God-fearing place where people are concerned over the well-being of their neighbors,” he continued. “It’s humbling to be a part of that, knowing that if I need jackets for kids, I could call the Re-Store down here with Christon Clark and he’s on it. Or if we need a power bill that needs to be paid, that we have that support coming through. It’s amazing to see how the partnerships are benefiting our kids. I’m not going to be arrogant or egotistical and say that I’ve done anything. ‘WE’ is such a huge word here. There is no ‘I’ in Avery, it’s all about ‘WE,’ and it’s so encouraging. I couldn’t name all the organizational partners, and it’s been amazing. I’ve grown over the past 18 months to really value those partnerships and the communications proactively being established, being accessible and engaged, not waiting until an emergency hits before I reach out for a phone.”
