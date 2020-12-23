High Country ABC congratulations to Sara Brewer, who retired in early December as the manager of the High Country store.
Brewer has served for 39 years in supervising local alcohol retail sales and disbursements to the three owner-towns, as well as holding numerous positions with state ABC organizations.
Brewer began her career in 1981 as a clerk under manager Bob Gregory in the Banner Elk ABC store, which was then housed in the current Banner Elk Police Department’s building. Upon Gregory’s retirement, Brewer became store manager in 1992. Seven Devils and Sugar Mountain each owned an ABC store until 1998, when Banner Elk merged with these two smaller stores to create High Country ABC, jointly owned by these municipalities.
Over the past 21 years of operation, a total of more than $5 million has been disbursed to the three towns.
The High Country ABC board is comprised of two representatives from each town, one principal member and one alternate. The board meets monthly to oversee the operation of the store and to provide for distribution of funds as required by law. Alcohol education programs receive at least seven percent of the store’s profits; these include those offered by Western Youth Network, Club 12, Mountain Alliance, and miscellaneous other programs which include education about the dangers of underage and binge drinking.
Law enforcement monies (five percent of store profits) are used to employ one police officer in a part-time position as our ABC Compliance Officer, ensuring that restaurants and country clubs are following state laws concerning the purchase of alcohol for public consumption. Sales of alcohol, to both individual and commercial customers, are projected to exceed $4 million in the current fiscal year.
Brewer’s capable and dedicated work as store manager has been significant in this growth and exceptional service to customers, and the community wishes Brewer well in her retirement.
