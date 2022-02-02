BOONE — The Boone Police Department is investigating a break-in and theft at Boone Drug that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 27.
According to the BPD, the breaking and entering occurred at 3:15 a.m. at the Boone Drug located at 345 Deerfield Road.
"Surveillance cameras captured three males with masks, dark heavy clothing, and gloves break the front door glass to the building. Two of the males then entered the pharmacy and took a large amount of prescription medication," the BPD stated in a release.
The suspects then fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger with a Virginia license plate, according to law enforcement. The suspects traveled south on N.C. 105.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
