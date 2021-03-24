SPRUCE PINE — Last week, Mayland Community College President Dr. John Boyd held a series of Zoom calls with local leaders detailing the state of the college in the wake of an unprecedented year, with the main message being that the college continues to progress in key areas despite the challenges it has faced.
“Mayland’s got a lot going on,” Dr. Boyd said. “We are working toward our goal of trying to help rebuild some of the population base we have in the three counties. We are certainly moving along. Our story began eight years ago when we identified the need to improve the workforce and quality of life in our community.”
Boyd said that effort began with the Anspach Engineering School in order to supply engineers to industries that were “desperately” asking for two-year engineers. Private funds and grants were instrumental in the building the facility in Yancey County in an effort that was in part meant to help drive population growth in the area through economic growth.
Over the past two decades, as Boyd pointed out, there has been a significant population decrease in the region, which in part led to the departure of the furniture and textile industries. However, there has been a population increase over the past year, which may or may not be picked up in recent census results.
From 2000 to 2018, the three-county area, which includes Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, experienced an average population decrease in preschool children of 16.11 percent. For school aged children, there was an average decrease of 17.62 percent, and a 5.97-percent decrease in the workforce. Meanwhile, the retirement age population increased by an average of 38.07 percent. Boyd emphasized that the available population of school-aged individuals directly affects the college.
During the pandemic, the college was able to remain open while keeping safety measures in place. However, this period was not without its negative consequences. During the past year, curriculum enrollment declined, high school enrollment declined and prison enrollment stopped completely. Boyd noted that the circumstance was particularly challenging due to the many hands-on courses that the college offers, although enrollment has been down across the counties by 10 percent.
“We need to bring out students in if we want to teach welding. We need to bring out students in if we want to teach nursing, and we need to bring them in for the labs for their science programs. We have a very active (Basic Law Enforcement Training) program running right now that you just don’t do online,” Boyd said.
Despite these challenges, Boyd said that the college is progressing with its strategic plan, which includes increasing promise scholarships that offer students who meet certain criteria a full-ride at the college, and increasing its 10-hour-per-week paid work component to its scholarships. Part of these paid opportunities include working at places such as the Rapid Prototyping Center at the Anspach manufacturing school.
“Students are actually working with industry and being paid to sit down and look at prototypes or materials that industries need and developing a cost structure, including costs of labor, materials and time of production. If you think about that, students learning how to do that is huge,” Boyd said.
Additional points of the college’s strategic plan includes the college’s continual commitment to the quality of the education provided, as well as the completion of the Earth to Sky Park, the Three Peaks Enrichment Center and Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel.
Boyd added that the college was also ranked 23rd out of more than 1,100 community colleges nationwide and was the top rated community college in workforce credentials.
“Our bread and butter for the community college was developing the workforce, and we were number one in those credentials. We have been ranked in the last eight years all the way down to fourth in the nation and we have been ranked as the top community college two years in a row in North Carolina. We’re doing what’s right,” Boyd said. “Our faculty and staff care about the success of our students.”
For additional information about class offerings and programs at MCC, click to mayland.edu.
