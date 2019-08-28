NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said both patrol vehicles involved in a collision while returning from a call on July 19 have been declared total losses.
The damage estimates on the vehicles are $11,000 and $16,000, respectively. Frye said the office is working on replacing the vehicles, though the office will not be able to purchase entirely new vehicles as replacements.
The deputies involved in the wreck had just rescued a deer trapped in a swimming pool near the Mitchell/Avery county line and were returning from the call when the leading officer braked quickly to avoid hitting an animal that ran into the road.
The following officer could not stop before his vehicle collided into the rear of the other.
Frye previously said neither officer was ticketed in the incident and there is an internal investigation into the incident as well as consequences for those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.