To show appreciation to the community that has supported it for 100 years, Boone Drug Inc. is hosting an anniversary event with games, music, refreshments, giveaways, wellness booths and birthday cake.
The free event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Jones House on King Street in Boone. Wellness booths at the event are planned to offer flu shots and blood pressure screenings for community members. Attendees will also be able to enjoy bluegrass music from several live bands.
At noon the day of the event, Boone Drug will be revealing its new logo, according to Jessica Welch, Boone Drug’s marketing and advertising coordinator.
Boone Drug Company was established on June 15, 1919. Over the years the business has operated under several owners, moved locations, opened new stores and seen changes in the pharmacy industry. It now has 17 locations both in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Boone Drug got its start by George Kelly Moose and John R. McNairy, and continued to progress throughout the years with the help of Wayne Richardson, O.K. Richardson, Joe Miller, Jim Furman and John Stacy. Today the small pharmacy chain is owned by the Furman and Stacy families.
Boone Drug employs roughly 250 employees across its locations. Welch said the community and “family feel” amongst employees is one of her favorite things about working at Boone Drug.
Even with the changes throughout time, Welch said the personal relationships built between employees and customers have kept loyal community members coming back. She said customer service is a No. 1 priority for the business, and Boone Drug staff want the public to feel comfortable and important.
Crossnore Drug Store, a local member of Boone Drug, was chosen by the community as the “Best Drug Store” and “Best Pharmacy” in Avery County, while Crossnore Drug’s Jin Woo Jun was chosen “Best Pharmacist” in The Avery Journal-Times’ Inaugural Best of the Best contest earlier this year.
“We are so grateful to still be here,” Welch said. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community and people that still ... trust us with their prescription needs.”
In addition to the pharmacy, Boone Drug also offers health care products, durable medical equipment, home medical equipment, oxygen and respiratory services, mastectomy products with fittings, diabetic shoe fitting, a full immunization clinic and free delivery of medications in town.
Boone Drug fills approximately 800,000 prescriptions each year and has served roughly 35,000 patients with services in durable medical equipment, oxygen, vaccines and respiratory care.
More information about Boone Drug Inc. can be found at www.boonedrug.com.
