HIGH COUNTRY — Boone Drug will not participate in the voluntary Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy Program due to the organization’s belief that it has a responsibility to protect life as an “unalienable right” and that life begins at the first cellular devision.
Mifepristone was first approved in 2000 to be used as the first dose in a two-drug protocol to induce abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy. As of 2016, the drug can be used for medical termination of pregnancy up to 70 days after gestation. A generic feature of the pill, Mifeprex, was approved in April 2019, according to the FDA.
On January 3, the FDA modified the Mifepristone REMS to allow retail pharmacies to participate, allowing for the use of Mifepristone to be in conjunction with another medication for the termination of a pregnancy up to 10 weeks gestation.
The FDA can require REMS of medications with serious safety concerns, requiring specific criteria of prescribers.
The Black-Box Warning within the prescribing information of mifepristone states that “because of the risks of serious complications described above (serious and sometimes fatal infections or bleeding), Mifeprex is available only through a restricted program under a (REMS) called the Mifepristone REMS Program.”
According to the FDA, Mifepristone is safe when used as directed and has been approved for more than 20 years “based on a thorough and comprehensive review of the scientific evidence presented and determined that it was safe and effective for its indicated use.” Periodic reviews of the post-marketing data for the drug and its approved generic versions have not identified any new safety concerns, according to the FDA.
Following the alteration to the REMS allowing retail pharmacies to participate, Boone Drug decided not to participate in the voluntary Mifepristone REMS program as the organization believes “human life begins at the moment of the first cellular division” because “at the first cellular division the defining qualities or unique life are seen.”
“The core issue of our decision is rooted not upon politics nor a decision to minimize the rights of individuals,” Boone Drug President Corey Furman said. “Our decision is based upon our devotion to protect innocent life, and we believe the protection of innocent life in inherent to all humans regardless of culture, race, religion, or age. Our only variables exist within the definition of the word innocent and the word life.”
In a statement, Furman said that one of the defining elements of the “governing experiment as that of the self-government of the United States” is individual rights. He said Boone Drug supports an individual’s right to do what they please with their body so long as it does not hurt themselves or others, and that “no one has the right to take an innocent life while pursuing liberty and happiness.”
Since the modification of the Mifepristone REMS program on January 3, several legal actions have been taken regarding the distribution of the drug.
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas suspended the FDA’s approval of the pill nationwide on April 7, delaying the ruling until April 14 to give the Biden administration time to appeal. Minutes after this decision was announced, Judge Thomas Owens Rice of the Eastern District of Washington countered the suspension, barring the FDA from “altering the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of Mifepristone” in the 17 states and Washington D.C. that sued to keep the pill on the market.
The Supreme Court has since paused lower-court rulings and declared the drug will be widely available throughout the legal proceedings.
The topic of abortion has been highly controversial for more than a century with nationwide bans on the procedure beginning in 1910. Following the Supreme Court overturning of the long-standing 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24, 2022, 13 states have banned nearly all abortions, with many states voting to increase restrictions.
“Few topics have divided our country over the last 50 years with the level of passion as the topic of abortion,” Furman said. “This topic arouses within individuals a level of devotion reserved for few aspects of life. Boone Drug recognizes this passion and respects all individuals. It is our desire to fulfill our goal of caring for the community by providing superior pharmaceutical and healthcare services. It is not our goal to enter a charged political arena nor polarize our community.”
Boone Drug will continue to dispense birth control and sell condoms and other forms of barrier protection as the organization “takes no issue” with the prevention of pregnancy. Boone Drug will also continue to dispense medications that assist individuals experiencing incomplete miscarriages. The pharmacy has never sold “morning-after pills” as they have the potential to terminate an implanted, fertilized egg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.