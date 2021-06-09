HIGH COUNTRY — Motorcyclists from around the country gathered from June 3 to 5 at the High Country Fairgrounds for the Boone Bike Rally.
The event invited bikers to enjoy scenic riding in the Blue Ridge as well as vendors, games, a burnout pit competition, and bands including Preston Benfield, SmasHat, Asylum Suite, Throwdown Jones, Problem Child, Bad Romeo, and Southern Thunder. The Ride in, Bike Show and Bike Games, were sponsored respectively by the Karney Law Firm and Extreme Wings N Things, both featuring $1,000 awards.
The following are scenes from the event.
