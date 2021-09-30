NEWLAND — Bond was increased in the case of a former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office operations general manager who was arrested on Monday, Sept. 27, and faces multiple charges by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in connection with a Linville incident involving response from North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, and federal authorities.
Thomas Dewey Taylor, 43, of 316 Snowshoe in Newland was arrested on Monday evening, Sept. 27, and charged by North Carolina SBI with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Taylor's bond was initially set at $500,000, but in an appearance at Avery County Courthouse in Newland on Wednesday, Sept. 29, District Court Judge Ted McIntyre reiterated the charges and bond was increased to $1 million, with Taylor's next scheduled court date set for Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The operation that took place and resulted in the arrest was a joint investigation between NCSBI, Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) federal agency.
“All of the agencies worked together and fully cooperated with one another,” Avery County Sheriff Frye said on Sept. 28 following the incident. “We had resources we needed immediately in order to contain and investigate the situation. ATF came in and helped tremendously. Everybody was working together.”
Neal Falvey contributed reporting to this developing story. Click to www.averyjournal.com as more information becomes available.
