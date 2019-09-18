NEWLAND — The latest meeting of the Avery County Board of Education on Sept. 10 was preceded by a reception for all the sheriff’s office, schools and emergency personnel who have helped with the transition to the new traffic pattern at the high school, which has been modified to accommodate the ongoing construction project.
The up front session of the meeting featured recognitions of students who had won awards at recent competitions. Abbie Burleson won first place in the Job Skill Demonstration category at the SkillsUSA State Conference for her horse grooming demonstration.
A number of students received awards at the state level for the Technical Student Association. Emily Duncan and Jocelyn Hernandez won in the Medical Technology category. Hernandez also won in the CAD Foundations category. Andrew Moore and Baker Ledford won in the Coding category, and Preston Burnop, Jackson Burnop, Trent Welborn and Mason Bentley won in the Junior Solar Sprint.
The meeting was also a chance for the district to announce its has climbed three places in annual performance rankings to No. 18 out of the 115 districts in North Carolina.
There was a presentation on the success of the district, given by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ellis Ayers, that went into further detail on areas where the district has done well in the past year.
The board also approved applying for the waiver the district receives each year to begin classes a week early. The current calendar circumvents any mandated start date, yet the future of calendar restrictions for local school districts is uncertain, with a new piece of legislation signed into law earlier this year requiring districts to report their start dates to the state with justification.
The board also discussed the possibility of holding monthly joint meetings with the Avery County Board of Commissioners to discuss the progress on the Avery County High School construction project.
The board also received information on the school’s feeding assistance program from Child Nutrition Director Tammy Woodie.
