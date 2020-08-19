NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education held an extensive meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11, on how the school system will manage providing an education to students this semester while also preventing the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.
Health Directors
Toe River Health District Director Diane Creek and ACS Director of Student Services Sidney Brigman relayed health plans to the board in the event that a student were to contract COVID-19.
“We met last week (Debbie Gragg and I) with the principals, and it was absolutely excellent. Everyone has a good plan. They are willing to listen and are willing to do whatever needs to be done to make (school) a safe experience for these kids,” Creek said.
Creek presented information pertaining to what COVID-19 cases among children looks like. According to the health department’s data, two children in Avery County have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine children in Mitchell County and seven children in Yancey County tested positive. For ages 11 to 20 years old, 10 children tested positive in Avery, seven in Mitchell and 20 in Yancey.
Creek reaffirmed to the board that cases among children are much less serious than cases among adults. She did say, however, that as kids age they can have a harder time if they contracted the virus.
“Usually, what it looks like for kids who get COVID, or what it has looked like for us, is that they have a runny nose, a cold or just not feel good. They don’t get super sick. They just get a little bit sick, and then they get over it. We really haven’t had a lot of issues with kids at this point,” Creek said.
Board member Pat Edwards asked Creek if kids could carry the virus, to which Creek said she was unsure, but it could be likely since children tend to carry other illnesses like the common cold.
“If anybody from the school system has any questions, all they have to do is call,” Creek said. “We’re going to get to know each other pretty well.”
If a child were to come to school sick, Creek said that the nurses would then separate the child and call the health department to have the child tested. Additionally, Creek said that such scenarios would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and that as long as classrooms are social distanced there should not be a problem. If that child was in contact with other children, however, the other children would be quarantined as well. Creek stressed that it’s especially important for parents not to send sick children to school this semester.
“The first time a child is positive in a school, we’re going to sit down and look at that and see what happened, where it came from and what we can do differently. If there is a cluster of five kids at a time (per building), that is a whole different thing, and I hope we don’t get to that point,” Creek said.
Board member Ruth Shirley asked Creek what the protocol would be if a school had to be shut down. Creek said that such an option would be “drastic” and that it is important for students, teachers and parents to continue to exercise caution and wear their masks when out in public.
“I suppose that if we had a cluster and those five kids were all in one classroom then that would be just one classroom. That’s a lot different than if there’s a kid in every one of the classrooms. Then you have it throughout the school,” Creek said. “We will not shut school down unless we absolutely have to.”
Sidney Brigman said that the school would fall back on the Avery Virtual Academy if it did have to shut down. Creek added that the school would only be closed temporarily until the facility is completely cleaned.
Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman reiterated that school campuses are restrictive and that masks are required to come into campus along with a temperature check.
“This is serious. We’re trying to put safe practices in place and exercise them religiously every day,” Brigman said.
Creek said that if a student or staff member were to test positive then that individual would be quarantined and tested via a painless nasal swab every couple of days. The individual will be released if their symptoms improve within 10 days. However, some people will be quarantined for longer, depending on the duration of their illness. Each school building will have a health isolation room, and parents will be notified to pick up their child immediately.
Principals’ Update
Following the public comment period, Executive Director of Academic Services Ellis Ayers presented to the board the annual accountability form pertaining to test results at Blue Ridge Academy, which the board approved unanimously.
Three principals from the school system, Monet Samuelson (Newland Elementary), Justin Carver (Banner Elk Elementary) and Ricky Ward (Avery High School), gave updates on the changes that have been made at their respective schools in order to ensure the health and safety of the student body.
Samuelson reported that a number of rules and safety precautions have been implemented at Newland Elementary, including the spacing of desks six feet apart in the school’s classrooms. Teachers will be staggering bathroom breaks, some sinks and urinals have been closed off, lockers have been staggered to prevent crowding in the hallways and sharing materials will not be allowed.
Additionally, students will walk in the right side of the hallways, all classes except for Exceptional Children will eat lunch in their classrooms, car and bus riders will not leave all at once, physical education will take place outside, water fountains have been closed off and signage for social distancing has been placed across the school.
The school’s physical education classes will take place outside the majority of the time, depending on the weather. Samuelson also said that hand sanitizer will be available in all rooms and that school staff will meet delivery people and visitors at the door.
Samuelson and school staff have been calling parents all week letting them know who their children’s teachers will be. An open house was provided for kindergarten students, and video recording was provided for the rest of the school. Moreover, school staff have been administered health checks ahead of the school’s reopening, and daily mask-free time be given to students. Teachers will also provide stories to the children to help them understand the importance of social distancing and mask wearing. Stories will be presented in a way that is appropriate and understandable to elementary school students.
“We worked really hard,” Samuelson said. “We had a faculty meeting that was three hours. Everyone was extremely positive. Great questions were asked, no complaining, and you could tell that everyone was ready to get back to work.”
Similar precautions have been implemented at Banner Elk Elementary, with teachers working around the clock to provide social distancing guidelines. According to Carver, some of the school’s larger class sizes have been split in half thanks to help from retired teachers and coronavirus-related funds. The school also held an open house for kindergarteners and drive-by open houses for the higher grade levels.
“Our community has stepped up and offered support for us. Local businesses are providing lunch. I think we’re ready to go,” Carver said. “Kevin Hodges (Banner Elk Police Chief) has been instrumental in working with us to help get traffic out on that main road in Banner Elk. We will have three different lines and a 30-to 40-minute dismissal process.”
Board member Ruth Shirley asked Samuelson how Newland Elementary, the school with the most students enrolled as Exceptional Children, will be conducting its one-on-one instruction.
“Our one-on-ones can’t socially distance from their students, and we’re going to take all the precautions we can. We’re going to do what we can within reason, but our one-on-ones have to be closer than six (feet). We’re trying to modify lunch, and our playgrounds are going to be closed except for our district EC students,” Samuelson said.
Avery High School will look a little different this semester, with the school looking to accommodate 14 students in each room based on the space available. About 23 percent of high school students will be participating in Avery Virtual Academy, which has helped reduced the amount of students in some classrooms.
Ward said that high school students have to understand that mask wearing is a requirement and will be enforced through the school’s dress code. Additionally, teachers will be cleaning and sanitizing surfaces between classes, and lunch will also be eaten in the classroom and coordinated so students are not clustered in the lunch line.
Virtual Academy
After a summer crafting the Avery Virtual Academy (AVA), Avery High School chemistry and theater teacher Coleman Bailey gave an update to the board on how the online platform will be beneficial to students this coming semester. Approximately 430 ACS students, or 23 percent of the student population, are registered to learn online. Ayers said that about 15 staff members are designated to work with AVA students, and these students will be handled together.
“Most of our teachers are primarily AVA teachers. They’re not doing classroom then going back doing double-duty with AVA. They’re designated with teaching AVA, but they’re coordinating with those classroom teachers,” Ayers said.
Bailey said that he took the school system’s Plan C, which would have designated that all classes be held online, and developed a student handbook and faculty guide to help navigate participants through the platform.
“I knew exactly what I wish I had in place prior to March 13 (when schools were first shutdown). Every day this year could unfortunately be March 13 for someone, so what I wanted to do was build a program that was going to serve our virtual need that at any time we could also share our program with the rest of Avery County Schools,” Bailey said.
Teachers have been training with the new platform ahead of the start of school. Bailey has been sending emails out to parents updating them on the school system’s virtual open house. The school system has also been progressing with its technology rollout, since online learning cannot begin without devices being in the hands of students.
Elementary students will receive their core instruction between 8 and 10 a.m. Most high school and middle school students will receive their core instruction between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bailey said he and the other teachers in the program have made partnerships with retired teachers, Grandfather Mountain, Williams YMCA, authors and others to provide additional material to students between 1 and 3 p.m. Classes will be recorded so if a student were to miss a class they could view it later.
“There will be extras that they will be able to turn on and possibly have a line dance class, an aerobics class or one of our local historians will have the history of Avery County once a week so they can learn more about the county,” Bailey said. “We’ve just been contacting people and trying to build something that I would want to put in place for my own children.”
Brigman was notably impressed with Bailey’s effort in getting the platform up and running.
“Coleman Bailey has done something in less than three months that can school systems a year or more to complete. I could have kissed you,” Dr. Brigman lauded. “When we had that first meeting, (Bailey) ran with this vision, and he made it work. We are grateful to have you on our team.”
Exceptional Children’s teacher Megan Hollar gave a brief update on EC students, saying that 75 EC students have been enrolled in AVA. Hollar informed parents that EC services for children will not change and that parents only have to contact her if they have any questions.
After Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design and Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes gave a brief update on the school’s capital projects, Chairman John Greene gave closing comments.
“We as a board decided that it’s best to get kids in schools and that parents know best for their individual children, so we gave them the option to go or not to go. It was nothing we took lightly. So hats off to you all (board members and staff),” Greene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.