NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education met briefly at its latest regular meeting on Aug. 13.
The meeting opened with Interim Superintendent Bill Miller’s report. Miller noted the help received from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the ACS Transportation and Maintenance Departments and NCDOT with help pulling together the convoluted parking situation at the high school amid the current construction project.
A reception will be held for those who made traffic control at the high school possible before the next regular meeting.
Miller noted the next milestone for the construction project is having heat for the high school facility installed by October. There was also an issue with traffic backing into the road at Cranberry Middle School and Freedom Trail Elementary that has been resolved.
Miller also presented a chart with details about enrollment in each grade level at each school to the board.
There are 1,896 total students in the system, with 560 enrolled at the high school, 480 middle school students and 856 elementary school students.
The board also approved a change to its recruitment and selection of personnel policies that would require board approval for certain changes of positions.
Another topic of discussion involved the possibility of hiring someone to be a supervisor on the ground at the high school while the construction project is ongoing. The supervisor, if the board decides to hire one in the future, would be someone part-time to observe construction and report directly to the board.
Miller noted that, in his experience, adding a supervisor could result in conflict by adding more parties to the mix of those involved with the project, noting adding a supervisor service through the architect would limit the number of parties involved.
Discussion of any specific candidates was limited to closed session.
