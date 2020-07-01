NEWLAND — During the Avery County Board of Education’s end of the year board meeting on Wednesday, June 24, members discussed the governor’s school reopening plan as well as recent cleaning at school facilities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
On July 1, Gov. Roy Cooper will announce the plans for the reopening of in-person public instruction. There are currently three plans being proposed but each is under review.
“That has been a big question mark amongst superintendents and boards across the state,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said.
Brigman had received a 113-page document about two weeks ago from the Department of Public Instruction detailing each reopening plan. Plan A would open schools for all students with minimal social distancing. However, signage on floors would mark one-way traffic and social distancing, while a limited number of students would be allowed in the cafeteria at once.
Under Plan B, schools would be open at 50-percent occupancy, which would also require maximum or moderate social distancing. Meanwhile, Plan C would close schools once more, forcing students and teachers to return to the distance learning methodology that was implemented in the spring.
“We have a remote learning planning team, a committee comprised of various stakeholders. That team has gotten together to complete our remote learning plan at the direction of Ellis Ayers,” Brigman said. “There’s a lot of unknowns right now until we get the nod in terms of what our expectations are from the governor’s office and state board of education on July 1.”
Additionally, it was noted that a member of the Avery County Schools system had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was immediately quarantined and a trace of all contacts was expedited by the health department. So far, no other tests have yielded positive results, according to Brigman, but schools and facilities were closed for five days while maintenance staff disinfected the buildings. Facilities reopened on July 23.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to start school as planned on August 17 and welcome kids back,” Brigman said.
Beginning on July 13, the school system will start its Jump Start program, which is a summer learning program that delivers reading and math interventions for students in grades one through five who were not on track to meet year-end expectations based on diagnostics assessments completed prior to March 16. The program will be offered at each of the five elementary schools. The school system had received approximately $99,000 to support the program.
The board approved the Career and Technical Education program for the 2021-2022 school year as presented and prepared by CTE Director Ellis Ayers.
Board member Jane Bumgarner mentioned that while she was attending a training seminar, the subject arose of what school systems would do if the governor required students 12 years of age and older to wear face masks. In the event that a parent refused that their child wear a mask, Bumgarner said the school system would most likely implement a policy similar to a dress code policy. However, she hopes that school system will not need to take such action.
The board made several budget amendments as is customary at the end of the financial year. With the addition of $509,536, the final budget amount for school system came in at $47,691,900, which includes the budget for the high school renovation and the lottery funding that is being used to help finance the project.
The school system received $56,559 from the governor’s office to help alleviate some of the costs of the emergency feeding program, disinfectant and personal protect equipment incurred on the school system.
Lastly, recent high school graduates will receive a DVD copy of the 2020 Avery High School graduation ceremony free of charge.
