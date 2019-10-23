NEWLAND — Principals and teachers from county schools presented the results of their annual school improvement plans at the Avery County Board of Education’s latest meeting on Oct. 15.
The meeting was preceded by a brief joint meeting with the Avery County Board of Commissioners to communicate about the status of the Avery County High School construction project, and was followed by a brief closed session before the open session for the BOE began.
The school improvement plans are created by schools each year with goals they set out to meet in growth and other areas. Banner Elk Elementary, for instance, is integrating more arts education into its curriculum.
Interim Superintendent Bill Miller made a point of asking each school if they were having more social and emotional issues with students in the classroom.
All of the principals and teachers represented said those issues have been increasing, and Banner Elk Elementary Principal Justin Carver noted more than a dozen students at the school attend therapy.
Several in attendance also noted the lack of resources available to help said students and how they can present problems for teachers who are not trained for those issues or capable of providing the attention needed for multiple students in a class of more than 20.
Clerk Libby Wise went through the board’s policies to find outdated policies to eliminate en masse. The language in the policies is covered in other policies, a number of which are standard state policies.
The board eliminated 14 outdated policies in total, adopted five and had eight for first reading. Among the topics of the first-reading policies were grouping for instruction, drugs and alcohol, community use of facilities and fund-raising activities. The adopted policies addressed extracurricular and non-instructional duties, unsafe school choice transfer, visitors, safety and student transportation services and drivers.
There were also a handful of policies that had code changes, meaning the number assigned to the policy was changed.
The board also agreed to change the amount charged per mile for community groups to use school activity buses. The rate has been set at $1.50 per mile, but has increased significantly since.
ACS finance officer Jeff Jaynes said the state calculates the cost of running an activity bus per mile for each school district, and the cost for ACS has climbed to more than $3 per mile, yet the district still charges only $1.50.
The board agreed to change the policy to cover the cost of activity buses in county for use by the schools and continue to charge only $1.50 for school activities outside of the county as well, but to collect at cost for other organizations wanting to use a bus.
