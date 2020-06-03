NEWLAND — Avery County Schools will be moving to a traditional school calendar, as decided on by the Board of Education during a meeting on Thursday, May 28.
After some discussion sorting through the holidays and remote days included in the new calendar, the board approved the school system’s implementation of a traditional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The adoption of the new calendar became a necessity after new state laws ruled out the possibility for ACS to implement its innovative calendar.
Much of the discussion came after board member Pat Edwards made the suggestion to ensure that students had Martin Luther King Day off. Students will also receive Good Friday off as a holiday. Under the new calendar, the school year will begin on August 17.
“We always note in Avery County that [school days] are subject to change because we go with the best information we have right now, and we know that we will have to sometimes re-adjust as the year goes on,” Board Chair John Greene said.
The honor of Avery County Schools Teacher of the Year was unveiled during the meeting, as Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman wasted little time commemorating Molly Rhoades for achieving the honor.
“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize one of the finest that I’ve seen, and they are all outstanding educators, but we’re going to recognize Ms. Molly Rhoades. Congratulations to you for being selected among your peers for being selected as Avery County School System’s Teacher of the Year for 2020,” Brigman said.
Rhoades teaches English language arts and social studies to fourth- and fifth-grade students at Banner Elk Elementary School. Rhoades was selected from other teachers qualifying around the district.
Teachers recognized as top teachers at individual schools within the system included Phoebe Fisher (Riverside Elementary), Kim Duncan (Avery Middle), Diana Love (Cranberry Middle), Brian Huskins (Crossnore Elementary), Marti Berry (Freedom Trail Elementary), Sharayah Webb (Newland Elementary) and Shelby Barrier (Avery High School).
“She blew the committee away in terms of the evidence that she has presented to the committee for her passion for education, personalized instruction and kids loving her,” Brigman said.
Brigman also presented two awards to recognize Child Nutrition Director Tammy Woodie and Transportation Director Brian King for the worked they performed distributing meals across the county during the statewide shutdown of public instruction that began on March 14.
“At no time did I hear either one of these individuals say, ‘I can’t do that,’ or ‘I don’t think we should do that.’ It was, ‘How can we make this happen?’” Brigman said.
The Avery County Schools system completed its distributed feeding program for the school year on June 2 and its instructional program concluded on May 27. The system will pick up its summer feedings program via pick-up service available at Newland Elementary School beginning June 1.
