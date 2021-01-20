NEWLAND — ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman announced a new safety feature for the system’s school buses and the board discussed the changing of the semester during the Avery County Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
During the past week, students wrapped the first half of the school year as they took their end-of-semester exams, which were completed by January 15. While school administration decided to switch to remote learning for that Friday, students who were participating in end-of-semester exams did report to their classes that morning. Students will remain learning remotely until Friday, Jan. 22, as the school system continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“COVID-19 is still alive and well in our county, as we are still addressing the pandemic. We’re working in partnership with our health department to monitor the number of Covid cases in our county and school system, and respond accordingly in order to ensure the safety of all of students and staff as we try to control the spread of the virus,” Brigman said in his monthly report.
School administration is entering into budget planning season, and officials are expecting state allotments to be handed down from Raleigh by February. A final draft budget is expected to be completed by the April board meeting.
In additional business, students who ride the bus to and from school can now feel a little safer doing so, thanks to the school system’s implementation of a new safety innovation know as “predictive stop arms.” The system uses radar and a loud external speaker to warn students of oncoming vehicles both in the rear and front of the bus if a vehicle is anticipated to speed by a stopped school bus.
“This system could actually save lives when kids cross the road and a motorist runs by a stopped school bus,” Brigman said. “It’s a very impressive system, and again we’re trying to emphasize students’ safety from buses to the cafeteria. This is a major step in that direction, and we’re excited.”
The Avery County School System will be the first school system in the state to implement the new system, which costs $2,199 apiece and has been installed on two buses thus far. Brigman said that North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Field Consultant Danny Reed was instrumental in getting the school system set up for the pilot program, and a demonstration of the new safety feature will be held at the next board of education meeting on Feb. 9.
After approving four policies related to 21st Century Systems, the board received an Avery High School construction update from Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design, who reported that despite the winter weather, progress is continuing to be made on the building. Contractors are busy running the fire protection system through the building, including sprinkler piping and electrical wiring for the fire alarms.
Johnson added that the first floor of the school is in good shape and masons have been working in that section of the building. Roofers are expected to finish installing the metal roof once insulation and the ice and water shield membrane installation are completed.
“I was very pleased with activity level inside the building,” Johnson said.
In the capital outlay and maintenance report, Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes explained that the maintenance department had closed more maintenance requests that were received over the past month, with 38 reports left open at the turn of the new year. Newland Elementary is installing new intercom systems, and the school system had appropriated money to install new security cameras at Newland and Freedom Trail elementary schools. Cranberry Middle School’s and Avery Middle School’s security system is also expected to be doubled in size. Additionally, the gym floors at each school have been refinished by school maintenance staff, with the exception of Banner Elk Elementary.
Moreover, Jaynes reported that the school system will receive an increase of $146,000 in state funds, despite facing small reductions here and there due to the growth of charter schools and virtual public schools across the state. Principals will also receive the same bonuses that they had received last year due to the pandemic.
In November, the school system received $39,000 in funds for exceptional children classes, as well as $80,000 for personal protective equipment. Some Covid funds were expected to be sent back to the state by the end of the year, but due to a deadline extension the school system will be able to spend the remaining Covid funds on two additional iPads, since the state board made a last-minute decision to allow school systems to spend these funds on computers.
Skyline/Skybest made a $3,500 donation toward the school system’s athletic program. Additionally, a group of donors wrote a $13,350 check in September for teachers to purchase school supplies.
“I will be sending every teacher (173 in total) an email telling them that they now have $77 that they will be reimbursed if they go out and buy school supplies,” Jaynes said.
The recent amendments bring the school system’s total budget to $41,842,597. The board then approved the budget amendments.
Lastly, administration has begun planning its 2021-2022 school calendar. The school system is expected to release a tentative calendar sometime in late Spring to allow families to go ahead and begin planning. However, the calendar will be subject to change, since the General Assembly is expected to make changes to laws related to school calendars when a current law expires in June.
The board of education met in closed session before adjourning.
