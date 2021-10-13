BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service dispatchers received a report from a park visitor of a body near an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway at approximately 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a deceased male at 1:19 p.m., below Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.
The cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is under way, led by NPS Investigative Services Branch with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, according to NPS.
"The body discovered along the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 9, is part of an ongoing investigation," said FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch in a statement. "At this time, there is no evidence to connect, or any reason to believe, it is related to the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie."
In a Monday, Oct. 11, release, Blue Ridge Parkway shared that "National Park Service officials, in cooperation with the NC State Bureau of Investigation, continue their investigation to determine the identity and cause of death of a deceased male found Oct. 9, 2021, on the Blue Ridge Parkway," the release stated. "An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Preliminary information gathered by investigators does not suggest any ongoing concern for public safety, or that this investigation is related to any other ongoing investigations."
No further details are available as of press time.
