SPRUCE PINE — A body recovered on October 21 by law enforcement in Mitchell County was identified as a man who had been missing for several days from Avery County.
According to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shawn Hartley, 48, was discovered by law enforcement in Beaver Creek in Spruce Pine. MCSO Chief Deputy Josh Sparks noted that medical reports performed on Hartley’s body show that no foul play was involved in his death and that no trauma or wounds were found.
Sparks added that an autopsy and drug toxicology report will be done to determine the cause of death, noting that it may take six to eight weeks before results of the entire medical report and autopsy are available.
“Hartley had come to Spruce Pine to dig ginseng with a male friend,” Sparks said according to media reports. “It started to rain, and Hartley and his friend got separated and his friend went home, but Hartley continued walking through the area.”
Hartley was first reported as missing by family to Avery County Sheriff’s Office in mid-October after no one had heard from him for several days. ACSO Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan stated that the information that Avery received was passed along to MCSO with the goal of locating Hartley.
“The case originated in Avery County. I can’t tell you how many leads we ran down between myself, the detectives and the sheriff since he was reported missing to us,” Buchanan said on Oct. 14. “Once a Facebook post went up on him being missing, we were flooded with leads that we actually ran down. Originally he was missing from Avery County because no one knew exactly where he was missing from, so we filed a report. Within hours we found out that the last person who had seen him was someone in Mitchell County at a residence outside Spruce Pine near Webb Funeral Home. From there, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office took over the case.”
Sparks explained how MCSO proceeded with the case to locate Hartley.
“It’s a time-consuming process to jump through hurdles to get an order for a judge to sign off on so we can gain access to phone records,” Sparks explained. “It took a couple of days, but by October 20 we started getting some results of phone records and could map out where he had been on October 6, and the last point where his phone was active.”
Buchanan lauded the partnership between agencies with working the case.
“It was a huge collaboration between our office and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Spruce Pine Police Department. All three agencies worked really well together in trying to locate him,” Buchanan said.
Services for Hartley were private, according to an obituary from Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
