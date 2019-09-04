ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body that was found in the Carver’s Gap area Monday, Sept. 2, according to a press release from the office.
According to a press release by CCSO on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, investigators identified the body as that of David Ladley Swanson, 53, of North Carolina. The victim’s family has been notified, and investigators are currently working to determine a cause of death, according to the release.
