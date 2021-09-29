NEWLAND — Effective October 6, Avery County schools will require face coverings for students in grades 3 through 12, according to a vote rendered by the Avery County Board of Education during a Tuesday, Sept. 28, meeting. Additionally, teachers will expedite plans to separate students as much as possible during breaks, lunch periods and other times when large groups may gather.
The board will, by law, revisit this protocol at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The decision was affirmed by a 3-2 margin, with board members Jane Bumgarner, Ruth Shirley and Patricia Edwards voting in favor, and board members Kathey Aldridge and John Greene voting against.
Concessions and compromise were not off the table during the meeting. After the vote, Edwards motioned to relax the mask requirement to allow for preschool through first grade students to not be required to wear masks in an effort to not obstruct learning. Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to not require masks for students in preschool through third grade, since these are the years in which students are learning to read and masks could impede that development.
Per recommendation of the board attorney Chris Campbell, the board has asked for Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman to work with administrators, school nurses and, if possible, a representative from the area health department, and return to the board with recommendations for what thresholds the board should put in place to guide future continuation or discontinuation of masking and social distancing.
The board also placed emphasis on finding times during the day that students could socially distance and not wear masks.
With 57 students in quarantine, all board members agreed they want to decrease this number.
“Even if it's just 57 kids, 57 healthy kids do not need to be home, or with grandparents,” Edwards said. She spoke about students who may not have the best situations at home, and highlighted that for many students school is where they receive love, care, food and support.
“We're a community. We’re Avery County. We've talked about that. Let's come together and make whatever works work for kids,” Edwards said.
The decision came after lengthy conversation that included several individuals speaking during the public comments portion of the meeting. Some speakers returned to public comments after speaking at previous meetings to reiterate their stances in favor of or against masking, highlighting the importance of preserving parents’ right to choose for their children.
Other speakers addressed the board to reiterate the severity of COVID-19 and the threat it poses to students, particularly those with health conditions or immunocompromisation.
Greene reiterated that the board will continue to be data driven and shared that COVID-19 cases at county schools have recently decreased. Given the recent trend, Greene shared concern that the board was ignoring the data they had committed to be driven by.
“We’re turning a blind eye to liberty,” Greene said, questioning whether a mask mandate is worth suspending the basic rights of the students, faculty and staff of Avery’s schools.
Ultimately, a majority of board members shared that the decision was not political.
“In my heart, it’s just about the kids,” Aldridge said.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
