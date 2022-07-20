NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education swore in two board members at its Tuesday, July 12, meeting.
The board welcomed new member Randy Singleton and returning member Pat Edwards, who were sworn in together by Avery County Clerk of Superior Court Teresa Benfield.
“I’m just looking forward to working with the board and helping the kids in the school system,” Singleton said.
John Greene was nominated and re-elected as the board’s chair, and Kathey Aldridge was nominated and re-elected as the board’s vice chair. Part of the board’s consent agenda was to also discuss and vote on a contract extension for ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman.
“He is forward-thinking and very transparent to this board,” Greene said of Brigman. “He strives to do what is best for children and is always looking for ways for us to improve. We are just blessed beyond measure to have you as our superintendent.”
Brigman commended all of the school system employees in his report, as the system recently received a clear audit and has successfully met all statutory compliance requirements by the NC DPI.
To align with minimum wage, the board approved an hourly wage adjustment for food nutrition employees. The three-tiered pay scale is adjusted in order for Child Nutrition Assistants to start at $15 an hour, Child Nutrition Managers supervising two assistants to start at $16 an hour and Child Nutrition Managers supervising three or more assistants starting at a pay scale of $17 an hour.
The board presented The Avery Journal-Times with its quarterly “Friends of Education” Award, recognizing AJT editor Jamie Shell for his “ongoing and generous commitment of time, support and service to the students and staff of Avery County Schools.”
In other news and notes:
During public comment, Linda Webb announced that she is running for and is interested in the vacant seat on the board which occurred with the recent resignation of Ruth Shirley.
A JROTC field trip to a rifle camp at the end of July and beginning of August was the only field trip on the board’s agenda, which was approved.
The board approved its annual insurance renewal, the rates of which only slightly shifted from last year’s rates.
The board approved a 2007 Freightliner bus to be deemed surplus property.
The Avery County Board of Education’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2., and ACS students return to school on August 15.
