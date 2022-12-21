NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education was rife with recognitions to make during the final meeting before Christmas vacation and the last meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
First, the board recognized the winners of this year’s Christmas Card Contest. Aaron Taylor, a fifth grader at Crossnore Elementary School, was the elementary school contest winner. Cali Coffey, a sixth grader at Avery Middle, was the middle school contest winner. ACHS 11th grader Campbell Moody was the high school winner, and fellow ACHS 11th grader Becca Sheppard was the overall winner. The Board of Education Choice winner was Ahiezer Urbina.
Avery County Schools also has a new logo, thanks to ACHS 10th grader Zane Johnson. Johnson’s redesign of the logo, which incorporates the silhouette of a Christmas tree, won the contest and replaced the previous logo.
ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman asked everyone to keep Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly and her family in their thoughts and prayers, as her husband, Alexander Lyerly, passed away recently. Alexander Lyerly held the position of Chief District Court Judge for the 24th Judicial District of North Carolina for more than 34 years and was a beloved member of the Banner Elk and Avery County communities.
Additionally, Brigman encouraged everyone to have a very safe, fun and relaxing Christmas season, and to prepare themselves for the cold weather that is to come. Students will return from Christmas break on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Shannon Dennison, accountant at Anderson Smith & Wike, presented the board of education with the 2021-2022 audit report. Dennison explained that the audit found no issues with how the system spent federal, state and internal dollars. She said that the independent auditor’s report had an unmodified opinion, which means that the financial statements were fairly presented. Additionally, she said the organization received a clean audit, which is the best type that can be received. The board approved the audit as presented.
Crossnore Elementary School Principal Matthew Bentley presented his School Improvement Team Presentation at the meeting. Crossnore exceeded growth, which he said is a reflection of great parents and great teachers at the school. The first two goals Bentley presented were increasing work in phonics and phonemic awareness and continuing to focus on vocabulary. As students start to take standardized tests, he explained, vocabulary is extremely important, as students will likely struggle if their vocabulary isn’t very good. Lastly, he said they are focusing on book studies for the teachers and guidance lessons for the students. The school has a new counselor who has been doing amazing work within the school, he said. The guidance lessons focus on bullying, self image and how students treat each other.
Next, Justin Carver, principal at Banner Elk Elementary School, gave his School Improvement Team Presentation. The school’s first goal is growth, and Carver explained that like many elementary schools, BES will likely focus a lot on its third graders, where the school currently has the greatest need. Current third graders are one of the groups that are still trying to recover from the pandemic, as this is the grade’s first truly normal school year.
Another goal the school had was to implement the RCA House System, in which every staff member participates. Each staff member has gone to the Ron Clark Academy, and they have found that the House System is very exciting for the children and gives them a sense of belonging and friendly competition between their fellow students. Additionally, Carver said that continuing to integrate arts into Banner Elk Elementary is a goal of the School Improvement Team. He commended the school’s School Improvement Team for being so active and invested in the betterment of BES.
The next Avery County Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
