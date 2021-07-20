NEWLAND – The Board of Education reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 13, in which Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman gave an update on summer school, and finance officer Jeffery Jaynes gave an update to board members on the near-complete Avery High School project.
Two board members were absent during the meeting, as Kathey Aldridge and Pat Edwards were unable to attend. The board welcomed Hannah Arnett as the new Executive Assistant to the Superintendent.
The school system has begun its second session of summer school, and as part of the expanded summer school program, 66 elementary students will be attending, along with 16 high school students at Avery Middle. In total, 102 students will be attending second session of summer school.
The board will be taking a tour of the new Avery High School building with the county commissioners at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Additionally, a ribbon cutting celebration for the new building has been tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the high school, with the county commissioners also set to be in attendance.
The start of the Fall semester on Aug. 16 is right around the corner. The board is waiting to receive updates on the COVID-19 protocols for opening school and expects the decisions on face coverings to be a local decision. Brigman’s recommendation is to make face coverings optional in order to align with the governor’s guidance.
Important upcoming dates include the end of the second session of summer school on July 29, a leadership retreat at Grandfather Mountain on Aug. 5, the return of the five-day work schedule for all ACS employees on Aug. 9, technology day on Aug. 10, the next BOE meeting on Aug. 10, required teacher workdays from Aug. 11 to 13, and the first day of the 2021-2022 academic year on Aug. 16.
“It’ll be here before we know it,” Brigman said.
Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes provided an update on the Avery High School construction project, which is nearing completion. Jaynes reported that the installation of the terrazzo in the upper level are ongoing, while the demolition of the 100 and 200 pods are ongoing. The 100 pod has already undergone asbestos abatement, and the process is currently being completed in the 200 pod. The renovation of the 300 pod is also ongoing.
The front canopy of the 100 and 200 pods is completely gone and crews have begun knocking down exterior walls, as heavy demolition is pending for completion of the destruction of the pods. Some of the furniture for the new building has already been delivered, and Rick Pittman of Pittman Trucking has agreed to allow the furniture truck to park in his lot until it’s time to unload.
Jaynes said that the opening of the new building is right around the corner, and if everything goes according to plan, it should be occupied in time for the start of the Fall semester.
Jaynes added, however, that “We’re rounding third and headed to home plate, but we’re playing a double header,” explaining that there are a few items or minor aspects of the building that may not be completely finished by Aug. 8 or Aug. 16. Construction crews have had trouble with receiving the right amount of paint for the interior of the building due to the ice storm that swept through Texas earlier this year. Jaynes said that petroleum-based products are at least eight weeks out. Jaynes added that Avery County Planning Inspector Tommy Burleson would not let a few unpainted walls hold up the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.
In other areas of the construction site, the ceiling tiles have been installed, work on the elevator has started and should be finished by the end of the week, sidewalks are going in, the lower parking lot is finished and the metal panels on the roof have been put in place.
The board then approved a pair of last-minute change orders, including an emergency switch to shut off the system of gas lines throughout the four science classrooms and for a temporary sink in the art classroom. The two change orders came in at a total amount of $5,000.
As the last item of business, the board bid farewell to longtime Avery High School teacher Dr. Coleman Bailey, who will be taking a position at Charles D. Owen High School in Black Mountain as an assistant principal.
“We appreciate everything you have done in your career at Avery County Schools. You have touched so many children’s’ lives, and we appreciate everything you’ve done. We wish you well. They’re very blessed to be getting you over there in Buncombe County. We’re a little mad at them, but we thank you for everything,” BOE Chair John Greene said.
The board met in closed session before adjourning.
