NEWLAND — Summer for Avery County Schools is looking a little more active this year than in years past.
During the regular meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, June 15, Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman gave an update on the expanded summer school program, while Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes reported on the recent budget swell due to the system receiving about $8 million from the federal government.
“I have been surprised and excited to see a good number of kids show up every day,” Brigman said.
There are currently 111 students attending summer school at Newland Elementary, while 60 kids are attending Freedom Trail and 36 middle schoolers are attending Cranberry Middle. The school system is already closing in on the end of the first summer session, which was set for June 7 to 24. The second session will be held from July 12 to 29.
After the high school custodial staff spent the last few weeks working around the clock to empty the 100 and 200 pods at Avery High School of furniture ahead of the buildings’ demolition, the board is planning to recognize the custodians at an upcoming board meeting to recognize them for their work in preparing the buildings for demolition, allowing for the high school construction project to continue without further delay.
“Part of the building plan was to abandon the 100, 200 and 300 pods and abate all of the substance out of those three pods to make way for demolition and the removal of the 100 and 200 pods and renovations in the 300 pod. Our high school custodial staff worked around the clock to meet the deadline to have everything out of the pods and not delay the project,” Brigman said. “They went above and beyond.”
While on the subject on the high school construction, Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design gave his monthly update on the progress of the project. The “elusive” disconnect in the elevator has been installed, allowing the elevator installation to go forward. Despite initial crane panels, the metal panels have begun being installed. Light fixtures have been installed in the main classroom hall and are illuminated with permanent power, a sign that Johnson says shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel for the project.
“It adds some encouragement to the building being occupied in 51 days (from June 15),” Johnson said.
Board Chair John Greene asked Johnson how confident he is that the project would be completed on time, to which Johnson replied that the deadline is hopeful. Johnson added that he has been working to expedite the process. Brigman said that if Branch sticks to the plan, there should be no more issues or unexpected change orders.
Jeffery Jaynes reported that the installation of the new fuel system at the bus lot is nearing completion. The fuel tanks arrived just before the last day of school, and the project is ahead of schedule. Jaynes added that the custodial staff had moved about 1,400 tons of furniture out of the basement of the 100 pod. The desks and other furniture were donated to various organizations, although some equipment had to be disposed of due to its dilapidated state.
For the last budget amendment of the school year, the board approved the addition of $8 million. In the state budget, the school system received about $9,000 to be put toward transportation, along with other funds for areas such as covering the cost of substitute teachers. The amendments put the school system’s money from state funds at $16 million.
Jaynes said the $8 million in federal funds was released this year instead of 2022. Smaller line items within the $8 million include funding for pre-K, Exceptional Children, academic enrichment, funds for rural and low income students and preschool, among other programs. While larger line items included funds to cover the cost of the one-to-one project (which provides digital devices to students), additional funding assistance was allotted for tutoring, summer school, staff development, literacy and assistance in coordinating response to Covid effort related to student services. The funds are designed to be spread out over three school years.
“It’s actually a benefit to us, because we’re actually able to go ahead and get our plans approved, get the budget submitted and have the money available for us July 1 rather than having to wait until the fiscal year when the federal budgets begin, which is October,” Jaynes said.
With the additional $8 million, the school system’s total budget now comes in at $50.9 million, of which about $20 million is delegated to the high school construction.
While on the subject of the construction, Jaynes presented a change order in the amount of $18,000 to be used to install access points for the school’s network, as well as vape detectors. Jaynes added that the construction crews would no longer have to install a temporary $12,000 wall to be put in place before a permanent structure goes up around the demolition area. The change order was approved, and the board met in closed session before adjourning.
The next meeting of the Avery County Board of Education is a called meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the ACS Central Services in Newland.
