NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education held a morning work session on Thursday, March 5, in preparation for its budget finalization, which is scheduled to be presented to the board of commissioners in April.
In order to help meet the required number of instructional school days, the BOE made Thursday, May 21, into a full school day and the following day, Friday, May 22, will be the last day of school in the form of a half day. It the was the only official decision made by the board during the workshop.
The four optional work days the following week from May 26 to 29 will be used as make up days in case the school system experiences more snow days between now and the break in weather at spring. Memorial Day, May 25, also will remain a holiday. The school system has had 170 days of instruction as of press time. The state-mandated minimum is 185 days.
Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes says the school system will reach the required number of days and it’s “all dependent upon weather and what your make up schedule is.”
The BOE then went on to discuss several personnel and capital needs within the school system. In preparation for the BOE’s budget request, every principal from each school submitted to the board a list of requests that covered issues both inside and outside of the classroom.
Avery High School requested an in-school suspension position, which is currently being occupied by physical education teachers. The school would also like to hire a drama position and move Coleman Bailey back to his full position as a science teacher.
Avery High School’s capital requests were to replace the hot water heater and piping in the boiler room, install proxy card readers at the external entrance to the gym, paint and lay floor tile so it is in line with the high school’s new construction, light repairs in the mini-theater and purchase steel trays for the cafeteria.
During a discussion on the high school’s new roof, Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman expressed favor for a rendering of a bronze-colored roof atop the building and cited the engineer, who had said the bronze roof would last over time, while the red roof would be likely to fade.
Banner Elk Elementary is requesting additional support in its Exceptional Children’s classroom in anticipation of a higher case load. The school’s capital requests were for new swipe door systems, new cork and whiteboards for classroom, gates to be installed on playground fences and to remove the bicycle park from the property.
Cranberry Middle is requesting to hire an assistant principal, install a new air conditioner, install a canopy at the car rider area, repair or replace a generator, replace the sound system in the gym, replace floor tiles, paint the walls in the hallway and to repair gym roof leaking.
Crossnore Elementary is requesting an additional teacher position to eliminate a combination classroom. The school is also requesting to add 30 chairs and 30 tablet arm workstations to replace broken desks, fix the heat and A/C in front office, beautify courtyard grounds, extend awning over car lines, install a security camera system, purchase a paint barrel and install a cell phone booster.
CES will most likely be receiving fiber optic cables on its campus in July as the school works in partnership with Skyline.
“Cell boosters operate off of a network backbone, so if we’re going to have fiber running through the building, we could get a device that could transmit a cell signal. We thought that would be a good partnership.” Jaynes said on working with Skyline.
The principal at Avery Middle requested extra support in the EC classroom and noted that one person’s head count is at 41 students. The school is also requesting a full-time counselor. Capital needs include installation of A/C systems on the first and second floors, new stage curtains in the cafeteria, a canopy structure in the parking lot and new tables in the Career and Technical Education rooms.
Freedom Trail Elementary is requesting an additional teacher in order to eliminate a combination classroom and needs an A/C unit fixed, a canopy over the walkway to cars and buses, to repair floor tiles, paint student lockers, repair a generator, replace carpet in the pre-K room, paint the hallways, regrout bathroom tiles, fix the stairs, repair a leaky roof and install additional proxy card readers on exterior doors.
Newland Elementary has a list of capital improvement requests that include extending the wood laminate floorings through the rest of the building’s hallways, installing a key card access point by the gym, purchasing a new intercom system, installation of a new fire alarm system, repair of windows, paint for the pre-K hallway, replacing the roof over the old part of the building, upgrading thermostats, tree trimming, installing a heating source in the hallway ramp area and adding additional radios for staff.
Newland Elementary is also requesting the board look into a four- to five-year replacement plan for its heat pumps. The school has 52 total heat pumps and they are 22 years old. Board member Steve Smith says that it’s time they are replaced, but added, “I’m not saying that they’re all going to go belly-up at once.”
Riverside Elementary is requesting its gym roof be replaced, in addition to replacement of its boiler, new carpet and tile in the school library, new trim on baseboards around the school and repairs needed to the guttering and soffit around the school.
In addition to the previously mentioned personnel requests, the school system will potentially hire a county-wide specialist to coordinate academically- or intellectually-gifted children and provide elementary literacy support. The school system will also look to add a facilities director, match office support salaries with surrounding counties, add a position back to Avery Middle School, reduce a contracted speech position and hire an additional English as a Second Language teacher.
Lastly, in regards to capital improvement, the school system will look to provide teachers access to a new assessment system (SchoolNet), funding to upgrade software equipment, as well as remodel the high school cafeteria, clean and repair the three turf fields, recondition high school and middle school football equipment and purchase three new transportation vehicles.
The school system is also anticipating a 1.74-percent increase in retirement and health benefits, and expects a slight decrease in allotments based on classroom size.
None of the aforementioned requests will be decided upon until the budget is finalized in the coming months.
