NEWLAND — With the opening day of the 2022-23 school year for Avery County Schools fast approaching, the Avery County Board of Education discussed dates of importance for faculty and staff, recognized a student's recent shooting excellence, received a report on federal programs monitoring and passed a budget amendment pertaining to the previous fiscal year.
During his superintendent's report, ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman brought the board up to speed on several notable dates leading into the beginning of the the 2022-23 school year for students, highlighting a districtwide opening meeting for all ACS employees from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Avery High School Gym, as well as the first day of instruction for ACS students on Monday, Aug. 15.
"I look forward to the return of our students for the regular school year," Brigman said. "Summer has quickly passed by and we are excited about the opening of our school doors once again and we will welcome all our Pre-K to 12th grade students and staff in just a few days. It's an exciting time of year."
During the upfront portion of the meeting, the board recognized Cobe Townsend, a two-year member of Avery County's 4H shooting sports team. Townsend competed in and advanced in multiple state trap shooting competitions during the 2021-22 season, including the NC West District Shoot on Aug. 4, 2021, with a score of 21 out of 25, the NC State 4H Tournament on Oct. 8, 2021, with a score of 23 out of 25, which as a freshman made him eligible to tryout as a freshman to represent the state in the 4H National Tournament in Grand Island, Neb. On Nov. 13, 2021, Townsend competed in Ellerbe, NC, where he placed second overall with a score of 24/25 to qualify as one of the four members of the North Carolina squad for nationals.
During the national competition in Nebraska in June, the NC Shooting Sports 4H Team placed seventh overall, with Townsend placing 15th in the skeet competition with a score of 92 out of 100. Townsend also finished the week as the top scoring member of the state's shotgun team.
On the weekend of July 29 to 31, 2022, Townsend competed in an Amateur Trap Association shoot named Southern Zone, held at three locations across the southeastern United States. Townsend placed first in the competition and became the Sub-Junior champion at this event with a score of 190/200 in singles, and was also recognized for accuracy, shooting 59 consecutive clay targets without a miss.
In additional district business, ACS Director of Exceptional Children, Federal Programs, and Pre-K Megan Pollard updated the board with a monitoring report on federal programs.
Pollard mentioned that the district had been evaluated in April for its compliance in monitoring with consolidated federal programs, which include Title I (to provide additional support to programs that serve children in high poverty schools and districts), Title II (to develop, implement and evaluate programs and activities to address the learning needs of all students, as well as provide students from low-income families and minority students greater access to effective educators), Title III (to help ensure that children who are English learners, including immigrant children and youth, attain English proficiency and develop high levels of academic achievement in English), Title IV (to help increase the capacity of school systems, schools and local communities to provide students with a well-rounded education, improve school conditions for student learning and improve the use of technology in order to improve the academic achievement and digital literacy of all students, and Title V, to provide additional funding to address the unique needs of rural school districts to assist with initiatives with the aforementioned four titles, as well as parent involvement activities.
Pollard noted that the district received three finding and recommendations as a result of the monitoring visit and assessment. One finding connected to Title I procedure recommended that the district increases its number of consultations and meetings regarding improvement of compliance to Title I. Pollard explained to the board that holding additional meetings was difficult during the recent time period due to the Covid pandemic, adding that three meetings on Title I have already taken place over the summer months to help address that finding, including a June retreat.
A finding on parent notification on testing transparency in regard to EOG and EOCs to improve complicity was also found, in which Pollard explained that a letter has been created to disseminate to parents to satisfy that finding, and Pollard shared that the district has also satisfied the third finding related to Title IV, that the district hold additional consultation meetings and clear documentation of plans in relation to that title's requirement.
"Three findings were not terrible, and we were able to satisfy those findings within the 30 days allotted," Pollard said. "We've made a lot of improvements in our federal programs and I'm pleased with where we are."
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- Jim Swinkola, local liaison with Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the High Country Charitable Foundation, addressed the board in reference to a recent newspaper article which reported on the recent partnership between Riverside Elementary School and the foundation in a sustainability initiative, along with the county's cooperative extension service, that provided raised garden beds and a greenhouse to the Riverside campus. Swinkola commended the board for its partnership in the effort and expressed excitement over the potential of additional collaborative projects at additional schools in the future. Swinkola also mentioned several additional recent initiatives, such as the Reading is Fun program, and thanked the board for its partnership.
- Eagle Scout candidate Drew Tashner of Boy Scout Troop #888 provided a brief presentation to the board about an upcoming bicycle rodeo for children scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Avery High School parking lot. Tashner noted that there will be a raffle and that donations are still being sought which will assist with purchasing supplies for the event.
- ACS Chief Financial Officer Stephen Holland reported to the board that the district had received initial allotments from the state, noting that the average daily membership (ADM) numbers for the county had decreased by 41 students to a total of 1,806, which, according to Holland, was expected. "There are no major changes there, but as the year progresses we'll be expecting that to be subject to change," Holland noted. He also presented a budget amendment in the amount of $18,519 to adjust salaries from the fiscal year 2021-22 budget which reflects both funding received through federal sources as well as funding from the State Public School Fund, which the board unanimously approved.
- The board unanimously approved editions to the following policy sections during the meeting: Section 9000 (Planning to Address Facility Needs), 2400 (Board Policies), 2410 (Policy Development (Rescind 2420, 2440 and 2450), 2430 (Dissemination and Preservation of Policies), 2600 (Consultants to the Board) and 7500 (Workday and Overtime).
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Avery County Board of Education will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at its central office, with a work session prior to the meeting scheduled at 5 p.m.
