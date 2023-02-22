NEWLAND — Following a lengthy mediation session, Avery County Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to discuss and approve the project closeout of the renovation project for Avery County High School.
Chris Campbell, the school system’s attorney, attended the meeting to explain what was talked about at the mediation and go over the documents with the board. The mediation was requested by the contractor and lasted from 10 a.m. to almost 6 p.m., he explained. Board chair John Greene, board member Randy Singleton and Superintendent Dan Brigman attended the session with Campbell to represent the board.
The project was delayed due to two situations, he said. The contract had approved extensions due to weather and unforeseen conditions. Around seven months of the delay was due to changes in work, such as soil nailing, issues with the pod 300 renovation and asbestos having to be removed before other portions of the project would start, Campbell said. The architect, which effectively serves as the contractor’s agent or representative, granted 215 extension days. The school system entered the mediation offering final accounting based on the days that had been approved, while the contractor offered final accounting based off of what they believed their claims were, he said. The architect recommended that 76 additional days be added to the contract, so the school system was looking at 291 approved extension days.
The second issue involved approximately nine months of actual work days which the school system believed to be due to contractor delays that were not approved.
“I don’t think anyone in this room, and certainly none of us at mediation, took issue with the fact that this job was completed during Covid, and during a lot of the impacts of Covid,” Campbell said. “There is some understanding that Covid had an impact. But, with that said, there is also the request from the Board of Education that they come forward with a recovery schedule. You asked multiple times for a recovery schedule from this contractor.”
Despite its requests, the board never received an answer for the delays, and it found that there was a period of time where the lack of communication and responsiveness from the contractor was a problem, Campbell said.
The liquidated damages applied to the project’s phases, Campbell said. The rate was $500 a day in liquidated damages, but if phase four and phase five were both late on the same calendar day, it would account for $1,000 in liquidated damages, he said.
The total claim for liquidated damages by the board was $441,500.
The contractor, Branch Builds, Inc., entered the meeting requesting additional overhead and general conditions, such as the salary of the site supervisor and insurance, for around 371 days. Legally, the worst-case scenario for the board would be if all 291 days approved by the architect were approved at the rate of $2,242 a day, Campbell said, meaning that the contractor’s compensation for those days would be $652,422.
Campbell felt as though a jury in Avery County would give the board $441,500 in liquidated damages, and that the contractor would not have been able to secure a full judgment of $652,422. There is a “no damage for delay” clause, which means that if a delay in the project is not the fault of the owner and is just a delay in time, the contractor cannot get additional money. However, if the contractor is asked to do additional work, such as soil nailing or steel work, they not only get time and materials for that, but they also get reasonable profit overhead, supervisory costs and extended general conditions, Campbell said. Given this, mediation seemed the best option instead of taking the contractor to court.
“Step back and pretend you’re the owner of a general contracting firm and the owner says you now have to do $200,000 worth of additional work. While we didn’t feel like the contractor was necessarily owed $652,000, we agreed they had a very good claim for the additional work,” Campbell explained. “We have actual damages, and there’s no excuse that this project was delayed. Even if you were delayed by Covid and other things, you were not straightforward about that. You did not come to the county commissioners, and you did not come to the school board.”
During the mediation, the board drew a “pretty hard line in the sand,” Campbell said. He said the school system would be willing to pay $200,000 less than the balance, which the board should look at as $200,000 in liquidated damages retained from the contract. This means the board would be paying the contractor nothing for additional claims, he said.
Parties releasing each other is standard in mediations, but since this was for a project closeout, this occurrence was different, Campbell said. The contractor was required to sign a final certificate and release. Basically, this document is a warranty, as well as recognition from the contractor that it is no longer owed money and is liable and required to fix defective work or warranty claims. This summer, repairs are to be made on the sewer connection, the cracking wall in Pod 300 and the terrazzo outside of the gym that buckled up and had to be ground down, Campbell said. Additionally, there is still one more warranty walkthrough, he said.
“They released you of any liability whatsoever. You are not releasing them of anything,” Campbell explained to the board.
While ACS was hoping to come out of the mediation with more than what it did, Campbell said the process went well and expressed his pride in the negotiating team.
“We feel great about the dollars,” Campbell said. “We wanted to do better, but in the end, you can consider this $200,000 worth of liquidated (damages).”
The board unanimously approved the project closeout for ACHS, which includes a one-year contractor’s warranty after the completion of any phase of the project. Additionally, in North Carolina, public entities can sue up to six years from when the work was completed for additional work, and the final certificate of release includes a 10-year statute of limitations on the work, Campbell said.
“We’ve got a beautiful school. It’s just a few little quirks,” Singleton said.
