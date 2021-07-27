NEWLAND — After a long wait, an end is in sight for the renovations of the Avery County High School.
On Friday, July 23, the Avery County Board of Education and Avery Board of Commissioners had a walk through of the new sections of the high school to see the progress of the renovations for themselves.
Noticeably deviating from the pod infrastructure of the earlier constructed portions of the high school, the new sections include a large entry atrium and long, spacious hallways. Additionally, security has been taken into consideration in the creation of an entry space in which, after school has begun, people entering the high school will wait to be buzzed in by the front desk.
One section of the high school is still planned to be demolished to make way for an outdoor green space and increased parking.
Pierre Henwood, project manager with Boomerang Design which is conducting the renovations, said that he and his team are looking forward to the installation of furniture on August 2. The renovations are planned to be completed in mid-August.
