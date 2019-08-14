NEWLAND — The Newland Town Board of Aldermen viewed a plat of land for a handful of new homes to be constructed in the town at its latest regular meeting on Aug. 6.
Land surveyor Rick Snyder presented the plat he had drafted to the board. A plat is a scale map showing how a piece of land is divided. The board approved the plat, with several members noting they were happy about some housing construction coming to the town.
There has not been any plats for housing development of any kind brought to the board in more than a year. The construction will be constrained by town ordinances and will have to go through county permitting processes.
Mike Tolson of Rocky Mount civil engineering firm Mack Gay Associates presented a grant funding opportunity to the town through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
The Asset Inventory Assessment Grants provide $150,000 apiece to fund engineering services for municipalities that would normally not be able to afford them. Tolson said applicants can receive grants for both water and sewer. The town would have to spend $2,250 against each grant it received.
Tolson gave the example that towns tend to prioritize immediate maintenance needs over studies on utilities that could improve the systems.
Avery County Cooperative Extension Executive Director Jerry Moody spoke during public comment to propose the town use the Heritage Park facility to host the town’s trunk-or-treat, and noted the Extension hopes to have a haunted trail at the facility for Halloween next year.
The next meeting of the Newland Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Newland Town Hall.
