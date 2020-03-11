NEWLAND — A group of bluegrass musicians and instructors are starting a Junior Appalachian Musicians Program and will be holding the first JAM meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at the Agricultural Extension Center.
“Music is western North Carolina’s contribution to the world, and children should be a part of it,” instructor Judge Hughes said.
There are several JAM programs throughout the region, and the instructors are hoping to get a program started locally. JAM seeks to give children and adults alike the opportunity to experience community through the joy of participating in traditional music together. Through JAM, students learn how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle and other traditional bluegrass instruments. It also gives them the opportunity to dance, sing and collaborate with professionals and amateurs alike.
“The JAM program is not just about playing music,” program organizer Bill Cummings said. “It allows kids to take charge and perform. Everyone on the stage is equal. They get applause and recognition for what they achieve.”
Bluegrass musician Ellie Hjemmet says she got involved in the JAM program because she wants to spread the tradition of her family, which is gathering around one another and playing music.
“What the JAM program is trying to do is fill the niche in families where they gathered and played music. It’s not totally gone, but we need to create opportunities to share what it’s like to play as a family and as a community,” she said.
To inquire about opportunities to join JAM, Bobbie Willard can be reached at (828) 733-8270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.