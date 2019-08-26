SPRUCE PINE — On Saturday, Sept. 7, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take back event. Law enforcement officers from the Spruce Pine Police Department, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Mitchell Yancey Substance Abuse Task Force will be on site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 10 a.m. until noon.
Local law enforcement near the main hospital entrance will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Please note that needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s first national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. More than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities across 14 states are uniting to collect unused or expired opioids for one day.
Opioid addiction is a growing crisis across the nation. The goal for “Crush the Crisis” is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is located at 125 Hospital Drive in Spruce Pine.
