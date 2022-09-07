SPRUCE PINE — A special congratulations to Teressa Neill, MSN, RN, Director of Hospital Clinical Operations for Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. Teressa was recently named one of the Great 100 nurses for North Carolina.
The award exists to recognize and honor Registered Nurses in North Carolina for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Since 1989, the Great 100, Inc., has recognized and admired influential nurses across North Carolina, recognizing 100 professionals from the entire state who are nominated by their peers for the once-in-a-lifetime honor.
Nominations are scored based on how the nominee promotes and advances the profession of nursing in their practice setting and/or community; demonstrates integrity, honesty, and accountability; displays commitment to patients, families, and colleagues; demonstrates caring and assists others to grow and develop; radiates energy and enthusiasm, and contributes to overall outcomes in their practice setting.
Teresa’s nominator wrote in part, "At the beginning of Covid, team members came together to pray for staff, facility, community and healthcare family across the world. Blue Ridge Regional Hospital did not waiver in its support for patients and families. Teressa’s slogan was 'no one celebrates alone and no one dies alone,' and nurses were encouraged to call her day or night to sit with dying patients. This slogan was adopted by every member of the team.
"Teressa assisted staff in helping to taking a patient 'back to Italy' for their last anniversary, which included checkered tablecloths, Italian dinner music, pizza and candlelight. This leader advocated and supported Nursing Professional Governance Council for the health system since the inception. Teressa believes that nurses must have a voice, and she supports their growth professionally by demonstrating how they can own their practice. This is also shown through the national workplace excellence designation that she championed."
Congratulations to Teressa and the Great 100 Class of 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.