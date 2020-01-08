The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, the local Smart Start agency, announces a call for applications for Smart Start funding for fiscal year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Smart Start funds are dedicated to ensuring that all preschool-age children ages birth to five, arrive at school healthy and ready to succeed. In order to accomplish this goal, Smart Start will be focusing on funding key programs such as: Child Care Subsidy, Transportation, Child Care Resource and Referral Services, Play and Learn groups, WAGE$ — Child Care Provider Salary Supplement, Smart Start Program Coordination, Community Outreach, Imagination Library, and Circle of Parents.
If you have a program or project that meets these program priority areas, or you provide other services for children birth to age five, the Partnership would like to hear from you!
To learn more about the application specifics and guidelines for Smart Start funding and request a proposal packet, call the Partnership Office at (828) 682-0047 and ask for Katherine Savage, or email at katherine@brpartnershipforchildren.org.
The deadline for submitting bids for Smart Start funding is noon on Feb. 3, 2020. Bids should be submitted via US Postal mail to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville, NC 28714, or via hand delivery or express delivery service to Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, 392 East Main Street, Burnsville, NC 28714.
