NEWLAND — In these peculiar times as some children learn remotely and others may be out of school entirely, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children remains a vital community resource dedicated to helping children and their families navigate the critical formative years in a child’s life.
While the pandemic has the BRPFC staff working from home, they are still continuing to offer important services to children in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Services that BRPFC offers includes the Imagination Library, community outreach, child care resources, Blue Ridge Health Families, child care subsidies, preschool scholarships, transportation services and a bevy of other beneficial programs.
The resources BRPFC offers have become especially important as the need for childcare has increased across the tri-county region. Many parents and families who need to work during this time do not usually have the option of keeping their little ones at home.
“We’ve seen as this has gone on that more parents have seen that (childcare) can be done safely if proper precautions are taken. When the pandemic first hit, everything kind of closed down and childcare professionals had to go back to work because parents had to go back to work. So we’ve worked really diligently to ensure that they had the (Personal Protective Equipment) that they needed, and that they received the guidance from Department of Health and Human Services to operate safely,” BRPFC Community Development Manager Ruthie Styles said.
For children younger than five years the BRPFC can help them get set up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Through the program, a child will receive a free book each month until they reach the age of five. The program, which is supported by the Dollywood Foundation, BRPFC, North Carolina and others, currently serves more than 1,800 children across the three counties and more than 700 children in Avery County alone.
“Imagination Library is probably our most well-known service that we provide. That is the brainchild of Dolly Parton. She started it in Sevier County where illiteracy was a huge issue,” Styles said. “She decided that every child in Sevier County was going to have the opportunity to read, and books were going to be put in their hands.”
The books delivered through Imagination Library are all age appropriate and approved by a panel of experts. The earlier a child signs up for the program, the more books they will receive, with the purpose of collecting their own personal library. The program is completely free, and there are no limiting stipulations to sign up.
BRPFC’s Play and Learn Program is being offered once a week through Zoom. The program offers the opportunity for kids and their parents to socialize with other families. Last week, Styles hosted seven children from three different families on the online platform.
“They had such a good time,” Styles said. “They got to see other children. They got to see other adults that they recognize, and of course they got to see Ms. Kim who they love dearly. So we’re continuing to provide Play and Learn as a way for parents to maintain connections.”
BRPFC staff will also help parents who are looking to place their children in a childcare program. Technically, the staff does not make referrals, but they can get families in touch with the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Council who will give families their professional opinion on childcare.
Additionally, BRPFC has two family resource libraries where families and childcare providers can come and check our materials to take home or to bring to their facilities. The service is also free, and BRPFC also offers professional development seminars for childcare providers. Moreover, childcare subsidies and scholarships are available, and BRPFC can help families and providers apply for these resources.
To learn more about Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, call (828) 733-2899 or click to blueridgechildren.org.
