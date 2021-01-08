LINVILLE FALLS – National Park Service officials announced today that a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Milepost 316.5 to Milepost 317.5 will close as contractors start a rehabilitation project at the historic Linville River Bridge. Detour signs will be in place to direct travelers around this area beginning at Milepost 312.5, routing park visitors around the project site via NC Route 181 and US Route 221. Access to Linville Falls Visitor Center, camping and hiking activities will be available from the north at NC Route 181, near Pineola.
During this project, which is expected to last through the summer of 2021, both lanes at the project site, from Milepost 316.5 to 317.5, will be closed to all activity (cars, bicycles, and hikers) to ensure the safety of Parkway visitors and staff. This work requires equipment and workers to remain in the travel lanes during these activities.
The Linville River Bridge rehabilitation project includes repairs to the bridge’s drainage system, installation of a new waterproofing system, reconstruction of the paving, walks and curbs, and rehabilitation of the extensive stonework on the bridge and guard walls.
For more information, click to www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm.
