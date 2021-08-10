NEWLAND — Competitors at the Avery Fairgrounds were chomping at the bit to vie for first place at the third annual Avery County A&H Draft Horse Pull. The Belgian horses stood tall at the edge of the fairground as their trainers brought them in pairs to the center of the field where the horses competed to pull the most weight on a weighted sled.
Judged by the Blue Ridge Horse Pull Association, four pairs of horses competed in the lightweight category and five pairs competed in the heavyweight category, all in front of a crowd of around 500 attendees, according to the Avery County Extension Office. The horses pulled up to 10,000 pounds on a sled during the competition. The teams had three chances to pass and try to hook their two horses onto the sled.
Most of the owners in attendance have been training horses for horse pull competitions their whole lives, according to David Estep, who brought his horses from Marion. His daughter, Samantha, was in attendance with him, helping to care for the horses and work as a team to get them ready and hitched to the sled to compete.
To train, D. Estep said it was common to practice long- and short-distance running, explaining that with a sled loaded with 750 pounds, totaling around 1,000 pounds, his horses can pull for a mile and a half. Once a week, he said his horses will pull a heavier weight for a much shorter distance, similar to a sprint.
Samantha, like many other daughters and sons of horse trainers in attendance, said she is being trained to take over the reins once her dad retires. She said that she has practiced working with the horses and driving them home. Horses have always been a part of Samantha’s life; she said that the day after she was born her parents took her out to introduce her to the horses.
Belgian horses are larger than many breeds people are familiar with, David said. His horses combined to weigh around 3,400 pounds, he said.
The Belgian horses towered over their owners, but there was discussion of one horse in particular named Tony. Owned by Dan Jordan, Tony is said to be the tallest horse in the world measuring up to 20.5 hands, or around 6-feet, 10-inches tall, and will be measured soon to see whether he takes the coveted position as tallest horse. The former tallest horse in the world, Big Jake, was reported by his owners to have passed away June 28 of this year.
In the lightweight category, Odell Coley from Statesville won the category with his horses named Clay and Jack. Second place went to LW Colton from Mt. Airy, and his horses named Buster and Eddy.
In the heavyweight category, Bill Ely’s horses named King and Rex from Mt. Airy won the category with Dan Jordan from Taylorsville placing second with his horses named Tom and Tony.
Many local businesses came out in support of the event. The She Shed Boutique was in attendance, as well as Home Drawn Designs from Green Mountain, Dancing Goats Farm from Bakersville, Blue Dog Wreaths from Newland, Clay Town Pottery from Linville and Creative Photos from Newland.
Attendees were able to enter two raffles at the event. Volunteers for the Pat Ray Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are raffling a DeWalt leaf blower for $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. The entries are still open on their Facebook page until September 7 and all proceeds will go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Additionally, the Avery Future Farmers of America is raffling a chainsaw to raise money for the Avery County Extension Office. Also raising funds, Linville Central Rescue Squad sold concessions to raise funds for the squad.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
