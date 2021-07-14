LENOIR – Blue Ridge Energy and North Carolina’s electric cooperatives are giving local teachers the opportunity to win grants for innovative classroom learning projects under the Bright Ideas program.
Up to $17,000 may be awarded to teachers across the Blue Ridge Energy service area for the 2021-2022 school year. Winning grants will help educators implement creative, hands-on classroom academic projects for students that would not otherwise be funded by local school budgets. Grants of up to $1,500 are available, and teachers may apply anytime through September 15.
“Bright Ideas puts new resources in the hands of teachers with creative strategies to engage students,” said Grey Scheer, director of community relations at Blue Ridge Energy. “We’re proud to continue Blue Ridge Energy’s 27-year tradition of supporting educators and investing in the future of our local communities.”
Blue Ridge Energy is accepting Bright Ideas grant applications from educators, and August is a great time to apply: All teachers who apply by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 gift cards! The final deadline to apply is September 15. Teachers can learn more about the program and apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.
All Bright Ideas applications must include a description of the project’s goals, implementation, creative elements and budget. Applications will be judged in a competitive evaluation process, and judges will be on the lookout for projects that feature innovation and creativity. Teachers can apply individually or as a team.
Last year, Blue Ridge Energy funded 28 grants totaling more than $25,000. Since 1994, Blue Ridge Energy has awarded more than $544,000 and provided direct funding assistance that has had an impact on greater than 100,000 students. Blue Ridge Energy is part of several North Carolina electric cooperatives providing Bright Ideas grants. Together, they have provided more than $12.9 million for classroom projects impacting more than 2.5 million students in North Carolina.
The Bright Ideas Education Grant program is part of Blue Ridge Energy’s ongoing commitment to local communities. In addition to Bright Ideas, Blue Ridge Energy also awards college scholarships for high school seniors, leadership opportunities for high school students and grants for teachers to further their educational training in order to become better educators.
The cooperative, which rebranded in 2016 under the market name of Blue Ridge Energy along with its propane and fuels subsidiary, serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the cooperative’s social media by clicking to www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy/; www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc/ and www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy/.
