LENOIR – The Blue Ridge Electric Members Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle.
Applications are accepted online at br.energy/grantapp and are due by July 31, 2022. The grants seek to fund projects related to improving health and wellness, education, economic and community development, the environment, and other quality of life initiatives.
Grants are available for nonprofit organizations serving the Blue Ridge Energy service areas in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Alexander, Burke, Catawba and Wilkes counties of North Carolina and Grayson County, Va.
The Foundation Advisory Committee, a group of 12 rotating cooperative members from across our service area, will review all applications and provide oversight to the Blue Ridge Energy Board of Directors at their October board meeting. The grant recipients will be announced in early December.
The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation was formed in 2007 to expand the cooperative’s mission of helping local communities in its service area. Foundation funds are used to provide crisis electric bill assistance to members who find themselves in need of emergency financial help and to support long-term efforts of organizations that help sustain and build communities to improve the local quality of life. Since 2007, the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation has awarded 287 grants totaling more than $1,450,000.
Funding for Foundation grants comes from members participating in Blue Ridge Energy’s Operation Round Up® and Operation Round Up Plus® programs as well as contributions from our subsidiaries, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels and RidgeLink, LLC. Nearly 28,000 members are rounding up their monthly electric bill through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up® programs or donating all or a portion of their capital credits.
Applications for the grant cycle and helpful information about the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation can be found at blueridgeenergy.com/community or by contacting Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at 1-800-451-5474 ext. 3294 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.
Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke and, Catawba counties and Grayson County, Va. For more information, visit BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
