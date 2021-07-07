“We’ve taken a building that was getting into bad shape and made it into an economic driver in the town,” (Dr. John Boyd, president of Mayland Community College).
These words signaled a greeting of welcome to the grand opening of the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel, a 100-year-old building that used to be the Spruce Pine Elementary School has now been transformed into a hotel to serve Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties.
Operated by the Mayland Community College Enterprise Corporation, the hotel is not run by the college nor does it use any state funding, said MCC Enterprise Corporation Executive Director Margaret Earley-Thiele. The enterprise corporation also operates the college’s Earth to Sky Park and observatory. The corporation is a 501©(3), and according to Earley-Thiele, so at the end of the year all proceeds are donated back to the college.
Dr. Boyd thanked The Town of Spruce Pine and Mitchell County for their help funding the renovation of the hotel. The building and land, Earley-Thiele said, were donated four years ago by Robert Bailey, owner of the local company Buck Stove and builder of the coliseum on the hotel’s property. The coliseum will be renovated to be the Three Peaks Enrichment Center, an outdoor venue that will seat 3,000 people according to Earley-Thiele.
“We did a lot of brainstorming to figure out what we were going to do,” Earley-Thiele said. “We realized after talking to a lot of community leaders that there was indeed a strong need for a hotel. Really what it is about is being able to help the economic development for our counties so that we’re continuing to grow our communities,” she stated.
Looking to engage the local economy, Boyd stated that the hotel will help community members work, be paid and shop on the mountain. The faculty and staff of the college, according to Dr. Boyd, were important in getting the hotel prepared for opening, in particular the IT staff who set up the phones and internet, as well as noted the efforts of the maintenance staff.
Students of Mayland Community College are also lending their hands to the hotel. The hotel will be nearly entirely staffed by students of the college. Sarah Brown, a North Carolina native and student at Mayland Community College, said that growing up in the region she loves how the hotel represents all three counties and their landmarks and is excited to work at the hotel this summer.
“We hired 100% local contractors for everything,” Earley-Thiele said.
Dr. Boyd thanked many businesses at the hotel’s opening, including but not limited to, Huskins Cleaning, Spruce Pine Cleaners, Burleson Plumbing, Pittman Signs, Mountain Construction, Jack Hughes Cabinet Shop, 5th Element, Lakeside Nursery, and especially local artist Patti Grosh who donated her time and skills to photograph local landmarks to provide art for the hotel.
“You’re going to see the most amazing photography you’ve ever seen,” Earley-Thiele said of Grosh’s work.
Depicting local landmarks, the photographs are integral to the hotel’s design.
“Each room is named after a feature of the region,” said Earley-Thiele. “We’ve tried to make it a true tourist guide of the area and really highlight all the amazing things to do so when people come to visit and they look on our website they immediately see all these different places they can go visit.”
Early-Thiele said there are currently 16 rooms on the second floor open for reservations, as well as a library and conference room available to guests. The Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel will close in the winter to work on the restaurant and bar, which will honor the space’s original use and be called The Principal’s Office, in addition to 16 additional rooms located on the third floor. The completely renovated hotel will be prepared to reopen in the summer of 2022.
