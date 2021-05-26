CROSSNORE - Crossnore Elementary School Sonia Beach, a 26-year veteran educator who has spent 24 of those years teaching students at CES, received quite the surprise on Wednesday morning, May 26, as she was named the Avery County Schools’ 2020-2021 Avery County Teacher of the Year.
Thinking that she was accompanying her class to a presentation for Principal Matthew Bentley or another staff member in the school’s gymnasium, Beach was astonished when ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, accompanied by Avery Board of Education Chair John Greene, ACS Human Resources Director Dennis Brown and ACS Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and Board Stephanie White, announced and presented the award before the entire school’s student body, teachers and staff.
“It’s always an honor anytime you’re chosen to represent your peers because I know what a peer group I have to represent, and that in itself is an honor,” Beach said after receiving the award. “The caliber of teachers we have in Avery County is amazing, so the fact that they chose me to represent that is very humbling. This year especially, with the Covid and the restrictions, the challenges that we faced, it’s even extra special, if that’s possible.”
Brigman opened the presentation by thanking the students and staff for their commitment to education throughout the school year which began on Aug. 17, 2020, and concluded this past week.
“I’m excited because we’ve been in school all year. You guys have shown up, showed out, and gotten to work, and we’re very proud of you and love you very much,” Brigman said. “Out of our entire system, we recognize one teacher as our Teacher of the Year. All of our teachers are special, but there’s one special teacher who gets up every morning, gets dressed and has you on her mind. She comes to work every day and lifts you up and tries her best to give you hope for a bright future and to teach you everything you could possibly learn in a short amount of time each year. Not only do you have Mr. Bentley as our Principal of the Year, but you also have Mrs. Sonia Beach as our Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Beach will not only serve Avery County Schools as representative of our outstanding educators we have in our school system, but she is a prime example of that. She will now go to the regional competition for consideration for regional and state teacher of the year.”
Crossnore Elementary completed a double dip of accolades this year as, along with Beach, CES Principal Matthew Bentley was also previously named the system’s Principal of the Year. Bentley shared with students and staff the admiration he has for Beach’s work in the classroom and commitment to education.
“I’ve known Mrs. Beach for a very, very long time. I don’t realize if you know this, but Mrs. Beach and I went to Crossnore Elementary School together as kids. We rode the same bus together, the Jonas Ridge bus. I’ve known this lady for a long time, and one thing I can tell you is that I’ve never heard her say one bad thing about another person since I’ve known her, and that’s a long time,” Bentley said. "She has a pure heart. She’s a true educator and she truly loves the students she works with. I can’t say that with a better fulfillment than I am right now. She’s awesome, and I don’t think they could have ever picked a better Teacher of the Year. Her husband Johnny is a fine man, and Emma standing beside her, is part of her support team. As any educator can tell you, your support at home is what makes it all worthwhile, and it’s what keeps you coming back every day ready to learn.”
Beach was presented with a gift bag, balloons, flowers and a plaque recognizing her achievement from Brigman and Greene.
“I’m overwhelmed and love you all with all my heart. This has been a hard year for all of us, but I’ve seen students, teachers and our principal walk out with a huge load on their backs, and I’m not talking about backpacks. I’m talking about the cares and worries and concerns over Covid and masks and social distancing. But you know what? Every single day you’ve come in with a smile on your face ready to do it again,” Beach told the student body after receiving her award. “I love this place and I love these people. I could not do, and would not do what I do, if it wasn’t for you. I love you all and I’m so very thankful.”
At the conclusion of the event, Beach spoke of the surprise turnout for her recognition and how special it was to receive such an honor alongside students, peers and coworkers.
“That made it extremely special. I could not and would not do this job without the people who are around me. The teachers are heroes who come and asked oftentimes to do the impossible. Our administration is incredibly supportive, whether that’s financially, emotionally, whatever we may need,” Beach added. “This year, I’ve really looked at children differently. I love them with all my heart, but this year they’ve been heroes. They have taken in stride everything we have asked them to do. Social distance? Okay, Mrs. Beach. Wear a mask? Okay, we’ll do it. We can’t go to the cafeteria? Alright. They’ve just been so happy to be here and they’ve taken everything we’ve dished out and done it with grace.”
Overall, Beach summed up her feelings with the humility that has ingratiated her to those she serves alongside and teaches.
“I’m blessed beyond measure,” Beach said. “I get to come to work every day and do a job that I absolutely adore and work with people that I love. You just cannot find anything better than that.”
