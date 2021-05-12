NEWLAND — Budget is season is in full gear. On Thursday, May 6, the Avery County Board of Commissioners met with “The Big Three,” consisting of the county Fire Commission, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and Avery County Schools, to discuss budget needs ahead of the beginning of the next fiscal year.
AVERY FIRE COMMISSION
The Fire Commission is setting its sights on a new home for the Elk Park Fire Department after the department requested $1.2 million for a new building. It has been previously reported that after an inspection, it was revealed that the Elk Park Fire Department building had been built on top of the site of an old sawmill and is sinking into the ground. The fire department is currently operating out of the old rescue squad building.
“Half of Elk Park’s station is falling in the hole. Tommy (Burleson) has condemned half of it, which is the part that has their office and stuff upstairs. It’s the right-hand side of the building,” Chairman Bill Beuttell said.
Beutell added that the new fire department will need to be built in proximity to the current building in order to keep Elk Park residents within their fire district so they can continue to receive their accompanying insurance rating. Apart from buildings, trucks and fire engines make up the next largest section of the budget, which the commission has been able to bring under control over the years.
“Back when I was on the commission, we raised the fire tax because all departments had truck debt. The idea at that time was to pay down truck debt and then when the debt is paid down, that same amount goes to not having anymore debt and paying cash. That’s what we’re doing now,” Beuttell said.
The commission is also exploring the possibility of eventually hiring more full-time firefighters. Currently, each department has a mostly volunteer force of firefighters and is supplemented by full-time positions. The commission is looking to reverse this scenario by hiring more full-time positions, having the departments supplemented by a volunteer force due to the shrinking number of volunteers.
In order to make the change, Beutell said the commission wants to push an aggressive recruitment campaign and be aggressive in the employee application pool. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said that he has expected the change would have to be made for some time.
“The volunteerism as a whole in America is not what it once was. It’s shifting. So you have this double-edged sword. It’s harder to be in that position, and you have fewer people chasing that position. Volunteerism has been the backbone of fire protection here for ages and ages, but I think it’s evident that we can see a point where the county is going to have to move to more salaried positions,” Aldridge said. “There’s no simple solution to complex issues.”
Avery County Sheriff’s Office
The Aver County Sheriff’s Office’s call volume has been increasing over the years, and deputies have been making more arrests as a result. In order to meet the demand for public safety in the county, Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan requested that the commissioners consider adjusting the ACSO’s pay schedule in order to better incentivize officers to stay with or to even come back to the office if they leave. Additionally, Buchanan said that the current pay scale does not incentivize officers to take promotions, since senior positions do not pay overtime.
“When a captain can give 15 years to Avery County and then go to Watauga or Mitchell County and start out making more as a deputy sheriff with less responsibility, it makes it hard for us to retain people,” Buchanan said.
In other areas of the ACSO’s budget, Buchanan said that the cost of bullets has doubled. In fact, the office has $7,000 in its budget to purchase ammo but is unable to find it due to it being in high demand.
“If we can find ammo, I promise you we will buy it,” Buchanan said.
Other items in the budget included funds for phones, maintenance, office supplies, uniforms and expenses in other areas. Buchanan said that the office is in a great position with its fleet of vehicles due to the commissioners addressing the issue in years past. The office continues to update and maintain its safety equipment. The office will also face additional costs as the state is expected to mandate that officers across the state receive psychological evaluations. However, the state is not providing funding for the tests.
Chief Jailer Tracey Buchanan said that the jail is down three officers and needs to train more. Moreover, the price of shackles and handcuffs has nearly doubled, and a new security camera and monitor needs to be added as a line item. Tracey said that the jail continues to remain busy despite the pandemic.
“There has been 230 people arrested and put in jail this year already. Covid hasn’t slowed us down at all,” Tracey said.
The jail is also looking to replace a radio that it has used for the past nine years and has lasted four years longer than it was supposed to. Tracey added that the jail is looking to bring on a nurse to be at the jail more times during the week. The current nurse works at the jail for four days a week for four hours a day. Tracey said that his is looking at a different service from the same company, and that having a nurse on site more frequently will help lower liability concerns in addition to keeping emergency room visits down.
Buchanan also introduced a line item to purchase 10 helmets after a helmet worn by a Watauga County Sheriff’s Officer on April 28 saved his life. Chair Martha Hicks also stressed the importance of providing the protective equipment to the office.
Avery County Schools
ACS Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes presented what he referred to as a “status-quo” budget to the commissioners at $6.1 million. Jaynes said that the school system was not asking for an increase at this time and was capable of maintaining and moving forward with its presented budget. The school system receives most of its budget from the state, while funds from the county tend to go toward buildings and maintenance, with other line items funded as well.
A total of 41.5 positions out of the school system’s total of 450 employees will be funded through the county. Outside of personnel and operating costs, Jaynes said that one area that was underfunded was the Exceptional Child program, which is titled under Medicaid.
“Our EC services are underfunded at the state level. They only give us 12.75 percent of our total enrollment. The total percentage of children who qualify for services is around 17 and a half percent,” Jaynes said. “There’s six percent of our population that need the service but aren’t funded. So the money has got to come from somewhere, so that portion is in our local budget.”
Even though the school system presented its same budget as the previous year, there have been some increases in expenses, including a $190,000 increase in the retirement rate. The school system also continues to see a decline in enrollment. Last year, more than 100 students left the school system due to Covid, with 93 families saying that they were homeschooling their children. Student enrollment drives funding, and Jaynes said they expect to see a $450,000 loss in state funding. The state did not hold school systems liable for enrollment decline last school year due to the pandemic.
Jaynes added that they hope to see the kids come back, since the kids who dropped out likely did not not necessarily move out of the district. Jaynes said that the school system will know more about its enrollment level when the new school year begins.
The school system and the commissioners discussed the turf replacement at the high school. Jaynes said that the turf is currently within regulation but will have to be replaced in due time. Additionally, the school system is looking at enclosing the fence around the repelling tower, resurfacing the track, repaving the area from the boiler to the field house and adding more lighting to the football stadium in order to be eligible to host a playoff game.
Commissioners thanked Jaynes and the school system for the budget and capital outlook before adjourning.
