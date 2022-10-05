Aeneas Allen (back left), a first grader at BES, getting his face painted by Ashley Clark (back right), a senior at ACHS, while Jack Hodges (front left), a kindergartner at BES, gets his face painted by Macie Turner (front right), a student from Cranberry Middle.
A dollhouse donated for the live auction by the Kiwanis Foundation of Banner Elk.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Lucy Clay Whitfield and Eloise Rodrigues, third graders at BES, managing the art booth at the Fall Fling.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Members of the Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team help run the inflatables in the BES gym.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
BES pre-K student Eva Safonov gets her face painted by ACHS student Miya Estrada.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Elementary School kicked off autumn with its annual Fall Fling on Friday, Sept. 30.
With the pending threat of Hurricane Ian, and, more decisively, the steady afternoon rain on the day of the festival, they set the inflatables up inside the gym, but carried on as planned otherwise. Pizza, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and other sweets were selling fast in the lobby. Classrooms up and down the hall in either direction hosted a variety of games and activities, such as face painting, bowling, ring toss and more.
“We moved the event all indoors, but the turnout was huge,” said BES principal Justin Carver. “Well over 1,000 people attended.”
Avery County Schools Superintendent Dan Brigman agreed that there was a wonderful turnout for the event.
“I was excited to see everyone come out in support of the school and the children,” he said. “It was great to see the parents and the kids participating in all the exciting activities.”
Students from Avery County High School, the Cranberry Middle School TSA team and Lees-McRae College basketball team helped run games, inflatables and face painting. Some members of the LMC basketball team played basketball with the kids, while other members ran games in classrooms or inflatables. Parents, staff and even BES students helped with the fling as well. The volunteers were a huge help to the event, Carver said.
Parents and local businesses donated food, drinks and baked goods for the fling. Additionally, they donated items to the silent and live auctions that took place at the event. For example, the Kiwanis Foundation of Banner Elk donated a handcrafted and decorated dollhouse to the auction.
BES is not sure exactly how much money the Fall Fling brought in yet, but Carver said it’s looking like the school met its goal of $15,000.
