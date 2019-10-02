NEWLAND — Teresa Benfield was appointed to office as Avery County Clerk of Superior Court on Oct. 1 after the retirement of Lisa Daniels. Benfield will be seeking reelection to the position in next year’s election.
Daniels announced her retirement from the position in August after serving in the office since 2006, and served in the county courthouse since 1986.
A retirement reception was held in the courthouse’s auxiliary courtroom on Sept. 26 to celebrate Daniels’ distinguished career at the courthouse.
Daniels requested Benfield, who was assistant clerk, be appointed to the vacancy when she retired.
