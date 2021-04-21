BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council discussed details in preparation for its upcoming budget workshop later in the month during its scheduled Tuesday, April 13, meeting.
The council began the evening’s agenda by approving a public hearing at 4 p.m. on May 11 for a solid waste ordinance. If passed, the ordinance will require single-family short-term rentals to have bear-resistant trash containers for curbside pickup.
In discussing the subject of trash, Mayor Barry Kaufman brought up a point of discussion from last meeting in regard to the options available to deal with the trash problem. Kaufman said that Republic Services, a private waste collection company, appeared unwilling to contract with the town and businesses do not want to pay the town extra to pick up trash from dumpsters, nor does the town want to make the $700,000 investment to provide the service. So Kaufman proposed a third option for the town to service the residential areas, while businesses agree to their own terms with private providers.
“It’s not something we’re going to decide today. I’m just throwing it out as something we’re going to need to discuss on the 21st, because we need to come up with a budget,” Kaufman said. “We’ve checked towns around us, and none of them are doing commercial (trash pickup).”
Town Manager Bob Pudney said that he had consulted with Watauga County, which does commercial trash pickup, but the county manager said Watauga would be unable to pick up trash on the Avery side of Beech Mountain. Pudney continues to pursue available options and added that Republic Services appeared uninterested due to financial reasons related to the size of the town, which makes up about 50 commercial dumpsters to collect from. Pudney added that the town was also requesting for other stipulations, such as an exit clause, that was not standard for the company’s business model.
Council members largely agreed that it was in the town’s best interest to not get into the commercial trash pickup business, citing one of the major reasons being that the town would ultimately be responsible if trash was not picked up for one reason or another.
Pudney then gave his manager’s report, in which he cited positive tax revenue collection figures for the town, as well as good collection rates for water and sewer service. Pudney said that the town continues to hold meetings without public attendance due to the six-foot social distancing rule and the small area of the town hall’s meeting space. The town has also ordered additional bear-resistant bins for the park since some bins were not up to standard.
Occupancy tax collections continue to break records due to the amount of people still staying within the town. The Tourism Development Authority announced that they will be funding a new playground project, town entrance signs, the expansion of the town hall and visitors center, the new bathroom at the Bark Park and mini excavator for the parks and recreation department to build new trails. The TDA will also be funding an information radio station that will broadcast upcoming events to travelers coming to Beech Mountain from Banner Elk. The channel will be AM 1620 and can be utilized by dispatch in the event of an emergency.
Pudney said the town also continues to work on improvement to the town’s emergency medical services, as well as the water intake plan. Pudney has consulted with both Watauga and Avery counties on establishing a permanent emergency medical services presence in the town and he has continues to consult with engineers on the water access points.
Pudney then asked for permission to ask the planning committee to study several issues related to short-term rentals, such as parking, capacity, noise, nuisances and other concerns. Council members agreed and said that the issues is pressing due to the recent changes.
