BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for its regular scheduled meeting and heard public comments about amending certain ordinances.
The board approved a motion to have a public hearing in September regarding proposed zoning amendments surrounding outdoor amusement, recreation and entertainment. Many people have complained in recent meetings about the “eyesore” attractions on Beech Mountain, which council member Erin Gonyea described as “carnival-y.”
Currently, the council cannot control whether or not businesses like this set up on Beech Mountain, but the public hearing will address the proposed zoning amendment that would give the council more control over the issue. Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Accardi agreed that there should be some structure around these types of businesses, but stated that he also doesn’t want the council to overreach or micromanage.
“We know that our mountain is growing, but we have to grow it cautiously,” Gonyea said.
A significant point of conversation at the meeting was that the Beech Mountain paramedic unit is no longer authorized to respond to calls in Avery County, Town Manager Bob Pudney said. Pudney stated that county manager Phillip Barrier expressed concern to the state about the unit crossing county lines to respond to calls, despite Beech Mountain being in both counties. Council member Weidner Abernethy called it a matter of life and death, as it can sometimes take Avery County units half an hour or more to reach cases on Beech Mountain.
Barrier stated that there has to be a memorandum of agreement between the two counties before the unit can service Avery County as well as Watauga. He stated that he wants the citizens’ best interest in mind, but he wants to ensure that everything is compliant with state guidelines. He is scheduled to meet with the Watauga County manager later this week to discuss an agreement.
In other news and notes:
- Town attorney Four Eggers told the board that after looking into the matter regarding the recently passed millage rate, he found that the council has no legal grounds to change the tax millage rate since it has already passed.
- The board discussed allowing the Oz Emerald water tank to be repainted to its original green color, which it approved as the requester has taken responsibility for all expenses involved.
- Several people spoke about a dumpster issue in which the six-month grace period of not complying to the new ordinance recently expired. Pudney was authorized to start issuing fines at the last meeting, and was authorized to continue issuing the fines until the violation is resolved.
