BEECH MOUNTAIN — Members of the community weighed in on Beech Mountain Town Council’s proposed outdoor amusements and recreation ordinance at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The main purpose of the ordinance is to define outdoor amusement, as the town currently does not have any official definition for such, said Town Manager Bob Pudney. This could prevent the town from being able to control the type and volume of new attractions or businesses on the mountain in the future, so the board decided to create an ordinance for it. Along with defining outdoor amusements, the ordinance would also place some control within the town’s hands. The main concerns over the past few months have been that Beech Mountain could become similar to somewhere like Pigeon Forge, which is not what the board wants.
Many members of the community were worried that the ordinance would be retroactive, meaning that it would impact businesses on Beech Mountain that are already established. People spoke on behalf of Land of Oz, White Wolf Lodge and more and in some cases, became emotional at the thought of these places changing or closing. The misunderstanding seemed to stem from a part of the document that included several existing businesses as examples of different use classifications. The document states that the proposed ordinance would not impact existing businesses except in cases of “expansion or substantial alteration,” which would require a special use permit.
“All we’re trying to do is try to control anything new that’s coming up,” Mayor Barry Kaufman said. “We’re not trying to change people’s way of doing business.”
The board heard mixed opinions during the public hearing, as some people were in favor of the ordinance and others opposed it. However, several people did bring up concerns.
“I’d like to wait on voting on this. I’d like the planning board to accept the comments they’ve received tonight, and give the council a revised copy and vote on it next month,” Vice Mayor Jimmy Accardi said. “I’m personally looking for something a little more clear and less intrusive.”
Council member Kelly Melang agreed with Accardi, saying that she wants the planning board to come to a compromise with what’s currently written and the suggestions from the citizens at the hearing. Council member Erin Gonyea said they needed another month for the planning board to revisit the proposal, as she was not comfortable voting on the ordinance as it was currently written.
“I think this is a serious decision that will affect not only the businesses, but we’re looking at the big picture of how it’s going to benefit our mountain,” Gonyea said. “I think we need to be really cautious with what we do. I think we need to look at all the wording and I think we need to invite as many people as we can, including business owners, to the planning meeting again.”
Council member Weidner Abernethy did not want to hold off on voting, saying that he felt there had been adequate time to review and discuss the proposal.
“I personally think time is of the essence,” Abernethy said. “Before something comes to Beech Mountain that we don’t want, we have an opportunity now to make a tough decision on the direction of Beech Mountain.”
Melang expressed her concern that, from her understanding, the planning board was not completely comfortable with the proposal. The council voted to send the proposal back to the planning board to make changes and clarify the parts that are unclear before the council’s October meeting. The council decided that the planning board would meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to discuss the ordinance, and that members of the community, especially business owners, would be welcome to join.
The next Beech Mountain Town Hall meeting is Thursday, Oct. 6, at Buckeye Recreation Center, and the next regularly scheduled council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
