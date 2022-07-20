BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council met on July 12 for its regular meeting, where the council members discussed the community’s response to the 2022-2023 budget.
The council adopted this year’s budget at its June 14 meeting. The budget dropped the tax rate from $.732 to $.68, but several community members made public comments about how this rate, paired with the fact that Avery County’s property revaluation took place this year, will cause their taxes to double or possibly in some cases even triple. The council voted 3-2 to adopt the budget, with council members Kelly Melang and Weidner Abernethy opposing. Melang and Abernethy stated that Town Manager Bob Pudney presented the council a balanced budget with a tax rate of $.65.
At the July meeting, Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi stated that he would like to reconsider his vote on the budget for a “win-win for all property owners on Beech Mountain.” While he said he was unsure about whether or not it is possible to change this year’s tax millage rate now, he said that his main goal for the duration of his term is to lower it. Town attorney Four Eggers stated that he was unsure if the council could revisit the millage rate and stay in compliance with the NC Department of Revenue, so he asked the council to wait to take action.
“You all did not vote for a polished politician. You voted for a businessman,” Accardi said. “I’ll work even harder to reduce the budget and the tax millage.”
Accardi addressed rumors that he does not live within town limits, stating that he will not respond to “nasty” comments on social media or the internet. He stated that his fiancee and employees were confronted multiple times about the situation, and he urged community members to not continue that behavior.
“If you have a problem with a policy decision we have made, approach me in person, call me on my cell phone, talk to me directly, or just continue to hide behind a keyboard,” he said. “Do not approach my pregnant fiancee, my family or my employees over town decisions.”
Murray Miller told the council the first responder unit needs to be replaced for the first time in 30 years, which will cost around $300,000. The Mountain Ambulance Foundation pledged $100,000 toward the unit and Miller urged members of the community to make donations in order to lessen what the town has to pay and prevent taxes from increasing further.
“The only way we can get it through the town is if the town buys it,” Miller said. “If the town buys it, it’s going to cost $300,000. It’s going to raise taxes and nobody wants that.”
Once ordered, it will take 12 to 18 months for the unit to arrive. Miller said he hopes that donations from the community will allow them to order the unit faster and prevent any further delays.
The Beech Mountain Town Council will meet for its next regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
