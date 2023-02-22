BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain’s Tourism Development Authority met on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to discuss funding for the Town Hall and Visitor Center expansion project.
In recent months, there has been much discussion over how much money the TDA would put toward the project. When planning for the expansion began two years ago, it was understood by the town that the TDA would fund half of the project, said Town Manager Bob Pudney at a previous town council meeting. Since the TDA had budgeted for the project for two years and had seen the plans, he assumed that they were on board with the project. However, during a meeting regarding the matter in December, the TDA tabled the matter and decided to consult their attorney, with some members questioning whether or not it committed the funds in the first place, Pudney said.
The meeting on February 8 was for the TDA to decide how much money it will give toward the project. The contract cost for the project from VPC Builders is $1,888,231, meaning that initially the TDA would have contributed around $900,000 toward the project. So far, it has already contributed $150,000 toward the project.
Beech Mountain Town Council was waiting for the TDA to come to a decision before moving forward with the bid, as it would have to know how much the town has left to fund, Pudney explained. TDA Chair Ben Swadley presented the group with three investment levels, one high, one medium and one lower. The decision came down between contributing $900,000 and $600,000 toward the project, which were the high- and medium-investment levels.
TDA members Sandy Carr, Kendall Cox, Ben Swadley and Jana Greer were in favor of moving forward with $600,000, while member Mandy Taylor voted against it. Several members, including Carr, petitioned for the higher contribution, but compromised at $600,000. Taylor expressed that she was not in favor of the project, as she does not see an immediate need for the expansion of the Visitor Center.
With this plan, the TDA has the $150,000 already contributed, will contribute $275,000 in fiscal year 2023 and has a remaining commitment of $175,000. The funds donated by the TDA are earmarked to only go toward the Visitor Center, Pudney said. Paired with the town’s $250,000 budgeted toward the project for fiscal year 2023, that leaves $1,038,231 for the town to fund.
The TDA’s next regular meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.